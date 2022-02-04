Man, 27, convicted of rape, found dead at foot of Holland Drive block hours before sentencing

A 27-year-old convicted rapist in Singapore was found dead at the foot of Block 18D Holland Drive on early Feb. 3 morning, just hours before his scheduled court hearing where he was due to be sentenced.

The man, Wong Zhun Siong, was convicted in 2021 for raping an 18-year-old woman who was drunk.

He took her back home after spotting her in Clarke Quay, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Lawyer: No indication he would not turn up in court

When Wong failed to show up to court, his father, who had put up bail of S$80,000, told the court that he could not contact his son, reported ST.

The father also told the court his son was nowhere to be found when he woke up at around 8:30am.

According to ST, Wong's lawyer, Gregory Fong, said his client had texted him at around 3am, and did not get any indication that he would not turn up in court.

Lawyer speaks to Chinese media

The defence lawyer told Chinese media that he feels for Wong's grieving parents, according to zaobao.com.sg.

Fong added that even though Wong had done wrong, it's important not to cast the person as a villain and to look at the situation as a whole.

He said that everyone makes mistakes and his heart goes out to Wong's family for the loss of such a young life.

Convicted man's father speaks to Chinese media

The convicted man's father told Shin Min Daily News separately: "The past 28 years, it was me who did not do well enough as a parent. But my son's decisions have caused me to be very angry."

Police response

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 18D Holland Drive at 6:55am on Feb. 3.

They found a 27-year-old man motionless at the location, and was later pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said they do not suspect foul play, and investigations are still ongoing.

According to Zaobao, Wong was a delivery rider and had a younger brother.

Took advantage of drunk woman at Clarke Quay

In the early hours of March 23, 2019, Wong raped an 18-year-old woman who he spotted in Clarke Quay, according to ST.

She was drunk and alone.

The victim, her boyfriend and some colleagues had gone to F Club.

When the couple left the club, the boyfriend's Grab ride arrived first.

Wong later approached the victim and took her to his house in a taxi.

The victim realised she was almost naked when she woke up at his house.

The victim filed a police report, and police subsequently arrested Wong the same day at Tuas Checkpoint.

For rape, Wong could have faced 20 years in jail and a fine or caning.

Wong was also convicted of molesting a 27-year-old woman at a handicap toilet in Zouk in 2018.

According to ST, he had pulled down the woman's pants before taking some photographs.

For molestation, Wong could have faced up to two years in jail, a fine, or caning, or a combination of these punishments.

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just have a listening ear:

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868

Samaritans of Singapore 24-hour Hotline: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

AWARE Women's Helpline: 1800-777-555 (10am - 6pm, Monday to Friday)

Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353 1180

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News