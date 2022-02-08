Back

ComfortDelGro to increase taxi fares in March 2022, about 7.7% more expensive for off-peak ride

Flag-down fare across the entire fleet of taxis up 20 cents.

Karen Lui | February 08, 2022, 11:12 AM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

ComfortDelGro will be increasing taxi fares for the first time in 10 years in March 2022.

Taxi fares were last adjusted on Dec. 12, 2011.

Fair hikes take effect on Mar. 1

Here are the changes that will take effect at 6am on Mar. 1:

  • 20 cents increase in flag-down fare across the entire fleet of taxis

  • Two and three-cent increase for the distance-timed rates for every 400m (or 350m after 10km) for normal taxis and limousines respectively

  • Two and three-cent increase for every 45 seconds of waiting time for normal taxis and limousines respectively

All other fare tariffs remain unchanged, ComfortDelGro said.

This adjustment will cause the estimated fare for a 10km off-peak normal taxi trip to potentially increase by 7.7 per cent or S$0.84 from S$10.98 to S$11.82, they added.

Help cabbies defray higher operating costs

In a press release on Feb. 8, ComfortDelGro said this fare hike is necessary to help cabbies defray higher operating costs due to rising fuel prices and inflation.

Fuel prices increased by about 10 per cent on average in the last six months alone, which is in line with rising oil prices as world economies continue to emerge from the pandemic, they said.

They added that inflation has also been "heading north" with a growth of close to 12 per cent in the last decade.

ComfortDelGro said they have taken into consideration the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic over the last two years on the cabbies' income in their introduction of these fare changes.

Cabbies were still affected even with the government relief and S$206.5 million worth of rental waivers that ComfortDelGro has been extending to hirers since the start of the pandemic.

Prior to proposing these changes, ComfortDelGro had consulted the National Taxi Association (NTA), which is supportive of the fare adjustment.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Photo via ComfortDelGro's Facebook page.

Indonesia clarifies that foreign tourists can still enter country via Jakarta airport

Indonesia's transport ministry initially indicated that entry for foreign travellers is only open at three airports.

February 08, 2022, 11:20 AM

Domestic worker, 39, celebrates birthday for first time ever after S'porean employers surprise her with cake

She said she had never celebrated her birthday back home in Indonesia.

February 08, 2022, 03:27 AM

7,806 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Feb. 7

Today's update.

February 07, 2022, 11:02 PM

White Restaurant opening prawn noodle & lok lok eatery outside Springleaf MRT station

Best of both worlds.

February 07, 2022, 10:39 PM

Changi Prison inmate gets released from prison, others share plans of being a father & lawful citizen

Two of the inmates expressed that they would like to give back to wayward teens.

February 07, 2022, 07:15 PM

A Valentine’s Day date itinerary at the hidden side of Orchard for all lazy partners out there

We gotchu covered.

February 07, 2022, 07:02 PM

FairPrice: Contact us directly if pricing of items wrong, don't circulate unverified claims

All weighing scales used are independently calibrated by authorised vendors, certified by the authorities.

February 07, 2022, 06:38 PM

Russian Olympian in quarantine in Beijing shares photos of meals 'impossible' to eat

Some athletes are decrying the conditions.

February 07, 2022, 06:08 PM

New ShopBack Pay feature lets you earn Cashback & stack rewards when paying through app

Earn additional Cashback by paying through ShopBack Pay

February 07, 2022, 05:53 PM

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai once again denies making sexual assault accusation

She also said that she had "never disappeared".

February 07, 2022, 05:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.