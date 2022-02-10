Woman gives birth in ComfortDelGro taxi on Jan. 13, cabby hopes to reach out

Tan Boon Hoe is a veteran cabby with 24 years of taxi-driving experience.

However, after more than two decades in the industry, Jan. 13, 2022 marked the first time he witnessed a birth in his taxi.

Water bag broke in cab

In a Facebook post by ComfortDelGro Taxi, the cabby shared that he picked up a couple from Ubi at about 4am on Jan. 13.

The couple wanted to go to KK Women's and Children's Hospital as the pregnant lady passenger seemed to be experiencing abdominal pain.

However, her water bag broke halfway through the journey.

She apparently shouted: "The baby is coming out!"

While he panicked at first, Tan suggested going to Parkway East Hospital instead, which was just 10 minutes away.

15 minutes felt like a lifetime

Upon reaching the hospital, the husband called for a team of nurses and a doctor who helped to deliver the baby in the taxi.

According to Tan, the delivery took about 15 minutes, but it felt like a lifetime to him.

After the birth of the baby, the husband thanked Tan and tipped him.

ComfortDelGro also compensated him for the time he took to clean up the taxi.

Despite the whirlwind of a morning, the cabby felt lucky to have witnessed a special moment in his taxi.

He said: "It was a very special moment for me to witness a miracle in times like these - like a promise of new life."

Hopes to reach out

Unfortunately, as it was a street hail trip, Tan didn't manage to get the passengers' details.

He said: "It will really be nice to know they are well and also if the birth certificate actually says 'born in taxi'!"

