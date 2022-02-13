Student, 19, dies after falling from height at NUS Cinnamon College

A 19-year-old female student at the National University of Singapore (NUS)'s Cinnamon College was found dead on campus.

Residents at the Cinnamon College include the University Scholars Programme (USP) students, professors and international students on exchange.

Mothership understands that students living in the residential college were informed about her death.

An internal circular that was shared to online forum HardwareZone reads:

"Dear students and colleagues, We are deeply saddened by the passing of a resident of Cinnamon College on the morning of 12 February 2022. The student fell from height at Cinnamon College. The Singapore Civil Defence Force and the Police were immediately notified and arrived shortly after. The Police is handling this matter and investigations are ongoing. We are in touch with the student’s family and friends to provide support and assistance. The matter is in the hands of the police. Out of respect for the privacy of the family at this difficult time, we strongly urge everyone not to speculate or share unverified information. In particular I would like all of us to refrain from taking or sharing any pictures. If media/press approach you please direct them to the me at the USP office. The residential team has already spoken to a few of the resident’s neighbors and close friends to provide support to them. This will be a difficult time, so I encourage any Cinnamon College resident, any USP student, affected by this incident to come to us for support, counselling or just to talk. Counsellors are already on stand-by and available to talk to you. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me, or the residential fellows and residential assistants, or any of the staff whom you are most familiar with. Please take care."

A Mothership reader observed police cars in the campus at around 8:40am on Saturday morning (Feb. 12).

In response to queries, the Police confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 22 College Avenue East at 5:48am on Feb. 12.

Mothership understands that she was an international student from Chengdu, China.

According to the statement:

"A 19-year-old woman was found motionless at the said location and pronounced dead at scene. Based on preliminary investigations, the Police do not suspect foul play."

Police investigations are ongoing.

NUS statement

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson from NUS Cinnamon College said that they are "deeply saddened" by the passing of the Cinnamon College resident, who fell from height.

The spokesperson added that they are in touch with the student's family to provide support and assistance.

The full statement:

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of a resident of Cinnamon College on the morning of 12 February 2022. The student fell from height at Cinnamon College. The Singapore Civil Defence Force and the Police were immediately notified and arrived shortly after. Police investigations are ongoing. Our thoughts are with the student’s family and friends during this difficult time. We are in touch with the student’s family to provide support and assistance. Our Residential Fellows and counsellors are extending pastoral care and support to College residents. We encourage members of the NUS community who are affected and need support to reach out to University Counselling Services, their Residential Fellows or Advisors, Student Support Managers, or call the NUS Lifeline."

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Top photo by Jane Zhang.