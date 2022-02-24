China tells citizens in Ukraine to stick national flag on car if travelling

China's embassy in Ukraine has issued an advisory to its citizens in the country, warning them that the situation has "deteriorated sharply", following the launch of military operations and bombings by Russia in some cities.

Chinese embassy: Stick the flag on your car if you are travelling

The post was put up on its WeChat page and called on Chinese citizens and employees at Chinese-funded enterprises to remain at home and stay away from windows and glass to avoid accidental injuries.

They should also remain in contact with various Chinese associations and representatives in the country, and keep an eye on updates released by verified social media accounts and official channels, the Chinese embassy added.

In addition, those travelling by car are advised to check if they are able to refuel, as a precaution against the closure of petrol stations and by extension, a situation of getting stuck.

The embassy also suggested that they should stick the national flag on their cars, presumably for the sake of protection from armed attacks.

The Guardian further reported that thus far, China has not ordered or advised its citizens to evacuate from Ukraine, like what other governments have done.

Chinese Foreign Ministry questions use of the word "invasion"

Meanwhile, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that China called on all parties to "maintain restraint" and prevent the situation from spiralling out of control.

In reiterating China's call for dialogue and negotiation, Hua added that the current situation "reflects a complex historical background" and blamed the U.S. for fanning tensions with "war threats" and the sale of US$1.5 billion (S$2 billion) in weapons to Ukraine.

Hua Chunying: The #Ukraine-#Russia situation reflects a complex historical background. #China again calls for all sides to not close the doors on peace and stay committed to dialogue and negotiation. — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) February 24, 2022

Hua also questioned the use of the word "invasion" by "some media", saying, "What word did they use when the U.S. military decided to unilaterally initiate military actions against #Afghanistan and #Iraq without any legal basis or authorization from the UN?"

.@SpokespersonCHN: Some media keep using the word "invasion" on the #Russia-#Ukraine situation, but what word did they use when the U.S. military decided to unilaterally initiate military actions against #Afghanistan and #Iraq without any legal basis or authorization from the UN? — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) February 24, 2022

