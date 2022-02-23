10 cases of serious side effects in children 5 to 11 reported after taking Covid-19 vaccine: HSA

10 cases of children aged five to 11 with serious adverse events after their Covid-19 vaccination were reported in Singapore, according to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

Rate of serious adverse events similar to adolescents and adults

In a report published on Feb. 23, HSA stated that the serious adverse events include seizures (fits), appendicitis, drop in blood pressure, allergic reaction, abnormal renal function and swelling of small blood vessels.

However, HSA explained the vaccine may not have necessarily caused these serious side effects as "they may be related to an underlying or undiagnosed disease or it may be coincidental that they occurred around the same time that the vaccine was given".

"HSA is closely monitoring the AEs (adverse events) reported in children and is assessing them in the context of background incidence rates," it added.

The reporting rates of serious adverse events in this age group is similar to that observed in adolescents and adults at 0.004 per cent of administered doses.

No cases of myocarditis or pericarditis, which are both heart-related conditions, have been reported in children in Singapore so far, HSA said.

238,253 doses administered to children

The Covid-19 vaccination programme was rolled out to children aged 5 to 11 years old in Singapore on Dec. 27, 2021.

According to HSA, 238,253 doses have been administered to children in this age group as of end-January 2022.

Of these, 280 reports of non-serious adverse events were received.

Such side side effects include angioedema (swelling of eyelids, face or lips), hives, dizziness, fever, rash, chest discomfort/pain, palpitations and shortness of breath.

These commonly reported adverse events are also similar to that observed in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years old, HSA said.

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Chan Chun Sing/FB.