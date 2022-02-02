Back

SCDF contains hazardous chemical leak at Loyang Drive on Feb. 1, no injuries reported

About seven persons from the premises self-evacuated before SCDF's arrival.

Syahindah Ishak | February 02, 2022, 10:51 AM

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to a hazardous chemical leak incident at 51 Loyang Drive at about 5:05pm on Tuesday (Feb. 1).

Yellow smoke from chemical waste container

In a Facebook post on Feb. 1, SCDF explained that upon its arrival, yellow smoke was emitting from a chemical waste container measuring four metres by two metres within the premises' compound.

Firefighters from Changi Fire Station donned breathing apparatus sets and proceeded with a water jet to disperse the harmful vapours.

Concurrently, detectors were used to confirm the presence of hazardous material (HazMat).

HazMat specialists deployed to contain the leak

SCDF also deployed HazMat specialists from Tampines Fire Station, one of SCDF's six HazMat stations in Singapore.

Image via SCDF/FB.

Donned in fully encapsulated high performance suits (HPS), they entered the chemical waste container to further mitigate the incident.

Image via SCDF/FB.

According to SCDF, the chemical leakage originated from bottles and drums stored in the container.

The drums and bottles were sealed in HazMat bags to prevent further leakage.

Image via SCDF/FB.

No reported injuries

There were no reported injuries, SCDF said.

About seven persons from the premises self-evacuated before SCDF's arrival.

Latest readings from the SCDF’s HazMat detectors confirmed no traces of hazardous vapour in the surrounding atmosphere.

Top images via SCDF/Facebook.

