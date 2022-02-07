Changi Prison inmate gets released from prison, others share plans of being a father & lawful citizen

The fourth and final episode of "Inside Maximum Security" was released on Feb. 6.

Quick recap

If you haven't already heard by now, the CNA docuseries has been providing Singaporeans with never-before-seen footage of life behind Changi Prison Complex, one of Singapore's most tightly-guarded and fortified compounds.

It follows the lives of five inmates, put behind bars for a bevy of offences, all of whom are serving their time at B1 institution, Changi Prison's maximum security institution.

The inmates

To get you up to speed, here's the cast of inmates featured:

Boon Keng, 34

Khai, 31

Graceson, 36

Rusdi, 33

Iskandar, 41

Path towards release

The final episode focuses on the inmates' plans for their future and caps off the series with Rusdi's release.

Rusdi's release

As part of his pre-release programme, Rusdi was transferred to another cell within the same B1 maximum security institution where he would be spending his final month or so in prison.

Stockpiled snacks

Excited to be released, he started a countdown and stockpiled enough snacks to reward himself with one for each of the days leading up to his freedom.

He planned to preoccupy himself in the days leading up to his release by exercising, reading and completing the other activities that he would have done "outside" of prison, but lacked the patience, time and understanding.

Bought books for himself

Always a man with a plan, Rusdi had the foresight to make arrangements on how to fill up and best fulfil his time whilst in solitary confinement.

This included planning for eight months' worth of reading material.

After doing the math, he purchased for himself over 40 books before he headed for prison, such that he will receive six books each month.

Visiting family members can bring inmates gifts such as magazines, books and greeting cards once each month.

These gifts will be screened to ensure there is no contraband such as needles, and gang-related messages hidden within.

Pre-release interview

Inmates approaching the end of their sentence have to go for a pre-release interview.

This is for prison officers to understand what are the inmates plans post-release, assess what kind of support and assistance these inmates need to "survive on the outside", and dole out advice to inmates on how to stay on their tracks.

Become a delivery rider

Based off of his interview, Rusdi, a former personal trainer, does not look poised to make a return to the fitness industry.

Instead, he will be working as a delivery personnel following his release as he has a motorcycle.

While waiting impatiently for his release, an extremely jubilant Rusdi celebrated with his last two remaining snacks: a packet of jasmine green tea and a packet of cream crackers.

Told not to reoffend

Outside of his cell, he was given a final pep talk to not repeat the error of his ways before he was sent off to the record office centre.

This is when inmates who are released on remission will be served the conditional remission order before collecting their personal belongings, all of which will be placed into a large plastic bag sealed with a cable tie.

Inmates will also have to go full monty for one final strip search to ensure that they are not smuggling anything out of prison.

In case it wasn't clear before, inmates do not wear underwear whilst in prison.

Rusdi's was released in January 2022, and his mother went to fetch him.

Boon Keng: No more housing woes

Unlike Rusdi, the four other inmates have some time left to serve.

The next inmate to be released would be Boon Keng, who in the previous episode was extremely stressed over his lack of accommodation once released.

In the final episode, he received some good news from Jim Ang, the prison officer with the impeccably styled hair.

Remission programme

Boon Keng has been shortlisted for the community-based programme, where he can serve the last one-third of his sentence within the community.

Inmates on community-based programme can either stay in their house, a halfway house, or a work release facility.

They will be tagged electronically around their anklets and have curfew hours.

If approved, this means that Boon Keng will not only have a roof over his head but also gainful employment through the work release scheme, which will both house and hire him.

However, he had to first appeal his case before the programme placement panel, and convince the three prison officers that he would not reoffend upon his release, and why he deserves a chance at the work release scheme.

An inmate's placement within the community-based programme also depends on how they have been assessed by a psychologist and if they have committed disciplinary offences during their sentence.

Reoffending a risk

Boon Keng, just like all the other inmates, has a history of incarceration.

While Singapore has one of the lowest recidivism rates in the world, at least one in five inmates find themselves back behind bars within two years from their release, CNA revealed.

However, he was determined to turn over a new leaf and said doing so would be his final parting gift to his late mother.

Boon Keng is scheduled to be released in July 2022, and he wants to be a good law-abiding citizen.

He hopes to study psychology in the future to be a counsellor to teens, and those who need help.

Graceson: To be a father to his daughter

Graceson is scheduled to be released after Boon Keng in November 2022, if all things go to plan and he manages to get his cloth hook issue resolved with no incident.

Besides the time when he got to hold his infant daughter in his arms for a mere 20 minutes through a prison programme, "Carry Your Newborn", Graceson has mostly been physically separated from his daughter. She was born just after he was imprisoned in 2009.

The father-and-daughter also did not communicate regularly, and Graceson's daughter does not respond to his e-letters.

However, Graceson was granted a phone call, which is typically reserved for family emergencies, and spoke with her in the second episode.

While the phone call was only 15 minutes long, emotions ran high and both father-and-daughter can be seen and heard holding their tears back.

After the phone call, Graceson left a public message to his daughter and asked her to wait for him.

He also promised her he would not reoffend again, and she would never have to live her life without a father again.

Iskandar: O-levels done, diploma next

Out of all the inmates, Iskandar had the longest sentence: 25 years for trafficking 35.31g of diamorphine, colloquially known as heroin.

However, he planned to make full use of his long runway in prison by pursuing his General Certificate of Education normal level (N-level) and ordinary level (O-level).

In the final episode, Iskandar receives his O-level results for the three subjects he sat for: Mathematics, Principles of Accounts and English, where he scored B3, A1, and C6 respectively.

Might even pursue degree

Iskandar will be furthering his studies with a diploma in logistics, and possibly even a degree in a logistics-related field.

Besides wanting to contribute to the logistics sector, he also expressed an interest in helping to youth at risk, and would like to conduct talks at the Singapore Boys' Home.

Iskandar's release is slated for December 2028.

Special shout out to an overly elated Boon Keng who wanted to hug Ang

You can watch the final episode here.

Past episodes

