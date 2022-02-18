Back

1,100 Porsches, 189 Bentleys & other luxury cars on cargo ship on fire out at sea off Portugal

Rich people problems.

Belmont Lay | February 18, 2022, 02:13 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A cargo ship, Felicity Ace, said to be carrying 1,100 Porsches and as many as 189 Bentleys and many other luxury cars, was on fire and drifting off the coast of the Azores in the Atlantic on Feb. 17.

A total of 22 crew members were rescued from the vessel.

The fire broke out on Feb. 16 morning in the cargo hold of the ship.

It had departed from Emden, Germany on Feb. 10.

There is no news on how much of the 200m, 60,000-tonne cargo ship's inventory was lost in the fire.

The New York Times reported that one person waiting for the delivery of his US$123,000 (S$165,000) modified 2022 frozen-berry metallic Porsche Boxster Spyder was told his car was on the ship left burning in the ocean.

Bound for the U.S.

The cargo ship bound for the United States was scheduled to arrive in Davisville, Rhode Island, on Feb. 16, according to a ship tracking website.

The ship was about 320km from Terceira Island in the Azores, the Portuguese island territory, when Portuguese forces moved in on Wednesday to evacuate the crew.

The Drive, an automotive website, reported that the Volkswagen Group estimated nearly 4,000 vehicles were on board, including 189 Bentleys.

Low interest rates, higher savings rates and government stimulus payments have increased demand in the U.S. for such vehicles.

The loss of any such vehicles come as automakers have struggled to weather a shortage of computer chips.

Top photo via @MarineInsight Twitter

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Animated parakeet family draws over 100 bird enthusiasts to Pasir Ris Park

The fully-grown juveniles fledged with no difficulties.

February 18, 2022, 02:07 PM

Vietnamese woman, 21, loses 30kg in 4 months after boyfriend cheats with her best friend

She thanked her ex-boyfriend for the motivation.

February 18, 2022, 01:36 PM

SBCD Korean Tofu House opening at coffee shop at edge of Punggol in March 2022

More food options in Punggol.

February 18, 2022, 01:16 PM

Greenridge Crescent deaths: Father, 48, charged for murdering second son

He's now charged for murdering both sons.

February 18, 2022, 12:18 PM

Asean is 'on the right track' with Myanmar, what's needed is 'strategic patience': Vivian Balakrishnan

He also said that when one is hasty and in a hurry, one often cedes negotiating advantage to the other side.

February 18, 2022, 12:04 PM

Eileen Gu wins gold for third medal of Beijing Winter Olympics

A successful run.

February 18, 2022, 11:52 AM

BMW driver allegedly shoves security guard in Novena, causing him to fall, fracture his palm & be on medical leave after 3 months

Case not resolved yet.

February 18, 2022, 11:11 AM

Lawrence Wong continues pre-Budget porridge tradition, reveals name 'Charting Our New Way Forward Together'

Looks delicious.

February 18, 2022, 10:31 AM

British prisoner's sketches offer lighthearted take on life during Japanese Occupation 80 years ago

His drawings are proof of the resilience and resourcefulness of prisoners of war.

February 18, 2022, 07:30 AM

Iris Koh, Healing the Divide founder, raises S$96,000 in just 1 week to foot legal fees

People giving money for her cause.

February 18, 2022, 03:14 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.