British commentator's pronunciation of S'pore-linked football player Perry Ng's surname confuses fans

Singaporean football fans who tuned in to watch the FA Cup match between Liverpool and Cardiff City on Feb. 6 may have noticed an energetic young player in blue, causing problems for the team in red.

Although Cardiff lost 3-1, the 25-year-old Perry Ng gave a good account of himself.

Singapore connection

However, fans may not be aware that Ng has a familial connection to Singapore.

His paternal grandfather James was born in Singapore and later settled in the city of Liverpool in the UK, according to TNP.

This means that if he chooses, Ng could play for Singapore, although he would need to apply for citizenship.

Ng himself was born in Liverpool. He joined the youth academy of lower-league team Crewe Alexandria, and recently secured a move to Cardiff.

Cardiff itself has another connection to Southeast Asia. Notice the "Malaysia Berjaya" words on their shirts?

Translating to "Malaysia succeeds", this might be due to Cardiff's owner, the wealthy Malaysian businessman Vincent Tan.

What's in a name?

Despite these Asian connections, Ng's surname stumped at least one British football commentator.

Fans tuning into the Feb. 6 match noticed that Sam Matterface, who works for ITV Sport, was mispronouncing Ng's name.

Instead, he was saying "Perry En-Gee", presumably assuming that Ng's surname were initials.

This apparently isn't a new thing. A Wales Online article published when Ng was signed claimed that his name has "always" been pronounced like "En Gee", since he was a kid.

Despite the mix-up, Ng had a day to remember.

And if he ever does decide to play for Singapore, he can be assured that fans here will know how to pronounce his name.

Top image from Perry Ng's Instagram page and Trequartbeasta Twitter.

