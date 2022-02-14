Back

Man, 48, arrested after car allegedly collides with 7 motorcycles taking shelter from rain along PIE

One person was taken to hospital.

Belmont Lay | February 14, 2022, 03:20 PM

A 48-year-old man has been arrested for dangerous driving causing grievous hurt after his car allegedly crashed into seven motorcycles along the Pan Island Expressway on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 13.

A video of the aftermath of incident showed a white Opel Astra, as well as motorcyclists standing on the expressway next to motorcycles that had fallen.

A few of those at the scene were seen checking on a bare-footed woman sitting on the road.

A man was seen lying submerged in a drain.

The police said they were alerted to the accident along the PIE towards Changi near the Bedok North Flyover at around 3.50pm.

A male motorcyclist, 44, was conveyed conscious to Changi General Hospital.

The impact of the crash caused him to fall into the drain.

Another person refused to be taken to hospital but was assessed for minor injuries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

