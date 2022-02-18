Back

Minimum qualifying salary of new EP applicants to be raised to S$5,000 from Sep. 1, 2022

There are also changes to S Pass and work permit policies.

Jane Zhang | February 18, 2022, 04:24 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Starting from Sep. 1, 2022, the minimum qualifying salary for Employment Pass (EP) holders will be increased from S$4,500 to S$5,000.

The minimum qualifying salary for S Pass holders will be raised from S$2,500 to S$3,000.

The minimum qualifying salaries for EP holders and S Pass holders were last increased on Sep. 1, 2020.

In his Budget speech on Friday (Feb. 18), Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong said that the government continually reviews and adjusts the key policy parameters in Singapore's foreign worker policy framework.

"Let me emphasise that Singapore will continue to stay open and welcome talent from and around the world [...] but we need to continually adjust our rules to ensure complementarity between our foreign and local workforce."

Employment Pass minimum qualifying salary of S$5,000

With the new changes, EP holders will need to have a minimum salary of S$5,000 per month in order to qualify for an EP, up S$500 from the previous threshold of S$4,500.

For EP holders in the financial services sector, the previous minimum qualifying salary was S$5,000, and will be revised to S$5,500.

These qualifying salaries for EP candidates increase progressively with the applicants' age, to up to S$10,500 for non-financial sector EP applicants in their mid-40s and up to S$11,500 for EP candidates in the financial services sector in their mid-40s.

The new changes will apply to new EP applications from Sep. 1, 2022. There will be a one year buffer period before it applies to renewal applications, starting from Sep. 1, 2023.

Wong said that the goal is to ensure that incoming EP holders are comparable in quality to the top one-third of Singapore's local professional, managerial, executive, and technical (PMET) workforce.

S Pass minimum qualifying salary of S$3,000

S Pass holders will have the minimum qualifying salary raised in phases, starting on Sep. 1, 2022 for new S Pass applications.

With the first phase, new applicants for S Passes will need to have a minimum qualifying salary S$3,000, and S Pass applicants in the financial services sector will need a minimum salary of S$3,500 to qualify.

These changes will apply to renewal applications starting Sep. 1, 2023.

The minimum qualifying salary will then be raised again one year later on Sep. 1, 2023 and another two years later on Sep. 1, 2025. The S Pass minimum qualifying salaries will be subsequently raised to:

  • At least S$3,150 (non-financial services sector) and S$3,650 (financial services sector) starting Sep. 1, 2023

  • At least S$3,300 (non-financial services sector) and S$3,800 (financial services sector) starting Sep. 1, 2025

The finalised values for these later phases will be announced closer to the implementation dates, based on prevailing local wages then.

These increases are to ensure that S Pass holders are of comparable quality to the top one-third of local associate professionals and technicians, Wong said.

S Pass Tier 1 levy to be raised to S$650

The government will also be raising the Tier 1 levy for S passes, progressively from S$330 to S$650 by Sep. 1, 2025. This is in order to "better manage the flow of S Pass holders", Wong said.

The Dependency Ratio Ceiling (DRC) is the maximum proportion of S Pass and Work Permit holders that a company is allowed to employ.

Currently, companies with a DRC of less than 10 per cent fall under Tier 1 and have a levy rate of S$330. Tier 2 companies, or companies that have a DRC of more than 10 per cent, have a levy rate of S$650.

Starting from Sep. 1, 2022, the Tier 1 levy rate will be increased to S$450. By Sep. 1, 2023, it will increase to S$550, and from Sep. 1, 2025, the levy rate will be S$650, equal with that of the current Tier 2 levy.

New work permit levy framework for construction and process sectors

Singapore will also be adjusting its work permit policies for the construction and process sectors, in order to "spur greater productivity improvements and support more manpower-efficient solutions," Wong said.

"This will help transform the sectors that have been more heavily dependent on foreign workers."

The DRC for work permits will be reduced from the current 1:7 to 1:5.

In addition, the current Man-Year Entitlement (MYE) framework will be replaced with a new levy framework to encourage firms to support more offsite work and employ more higher-skilled work permit holders.

To give companies time to prepare for the moves, the new changes will take effect from Jan. 1, 2024.

Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng will elaborate further on these foreign worker policy changes at the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) Committee of Supply.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Andrew Koay. 

Taxi ends up along Ulu Pandan Park Connector Dover

When your GPS assumes you are a bicycle.

February 18, 2022, 04:45 PM

S'pore to increase carbon tax by 5 times in 2024

There will be support measures for businesses and households to adjust to this transition.

February 18, 2022, 04:33 PM

S'pore will invest in tech such as 6G, upgrade broadband infrastructure to increase speeds by around 10 times

New tech.

February 18, 2022, 04:06 PM

Eligible SMEs to receive S$1,000 payout per local employee, capped at S$10,000 per firm

SME

February 18, 2022, 03:44 PM

S'pore economy 'rebounded strongly', resident unemployment down to 'close to pre-Covid' levels: Lawrence Wong

Wong said that the economy should grow by 3 to 5 per cent in 2022.

February 18, 2022, 03:40 PM

Knife-wielding man at Clementi charged with criminal intimidation & voluntarily causing hurt

A police officer shot him as the knife wielding man as he felt an imminent threat.

February 18, 2022, 03:30 PM

Billionaire heiress Kim Lim's S$2 million betrothal gifts include Hermès bags, Rolex watches, gold bars

The gifts are meant for the bride's family and friends.

February 18, 2022, 03:05 PM

1,100 Porsches, 189 Bentleys & other luxury cars on cargo ship on fire out at sea off Portugal

Rich people problems.

February 18, 2022, 02:13 PM

Animated parakeet family draws over 100 bird enthusiasts to Pasir Ris Park

The fully-grown juveniles fledged with no difficulties.

February 18, 2022, 02:07 PM

Vietnamese woman, 21, loses 30kg in 4 months after boyfriend cheats with her best friend

She thanked her ex-boyfriend for the motivation.

February 18, 2022, 01:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.