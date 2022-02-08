Budget 2022 Statement to be delivered on Feb. 18 at 3.30pm

Singapore's Budget Statement for FY2022 will be delivered in Parliament at 3.30pm on February 18, according to a press release by the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

It will be broadcast live on the following channels:

Channel 5,

CNA (TV channel, Facebook, YouTube and website),

CNA938,

Capital 958,

8 World News (website, YouTube and Facebook) and

Mediacorp's meWATCH.

Public may subscribe to receive the full Budget statement once it is delivered

In addition, MOF will provide updates of key announcements from the Budget on its social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram.

The public can also subscribe to receive the full Budget Statement via email after it has been delivered.

This service will be available for sign-up until 2pm on February 18.

The Budget statement will also be available here after the statement has been delivered.

Public can give feedback following Budget delivery

The ministry added that, together with various agencies such as REACH and the People's Association (PA), it had been engaging the public in the run-up to Budget 2022 since December last year.

Members of the public can also continue to submit their views on Budget 2022 through various feedback channels.

These channels include the Singapore Budget website, the REACH Budget website, as well as REACH Singapore's Facebook and Instagram.

REACH will also hold two virtual Budget Conversations, following its delivery in English on February 24 and in Mandarin, on February 26.

The English session will be chaired by Second Minister for Finance and National Development Indranee Rajah, while the Mandarin session will be chaired by Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo.

The public can also join REACH’s WhatsApp chat groups and share their feedback about Budget 2022.

The People's Association will be organising post-Budget dialogues and chit-chat sessions together with its grassroots organisations to engage residents on Budget 2022.

Members of the public can register their interest for these sessions here, with sign-ups available until 2pm on February 28.

