Back

Colourful bird in M'sia that looks more like a Pokémon existed in S'pore 150 years ago

Striking.

Zi Shan Kow | February 24, 2022, 11:11 AM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Ever seen a bird with a bright blue beak? Well, now you have.

Black-and-yellow broadbill

The Black-and-yellow broadbill looks like a cartoon, and could probably pass off as a Pokémon.

It seems impossible to miss it in the forest, with striking yellow feathers contrasting its black body, a white collar, big round yellow eyes, and a bright blue beak.

Image courtesy of Kenneth Cheong.

Image courtesy of Kenneth Cheong.

Although the Black-and-yellow broadbill was described by Stamford Raffles in 1822 using specimens from Singapore, the bird is no longer found here.

Its geographical range in Southeast Asia includes Singapore's neighbours, such as Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar and Thailand.

The bird primarily feeds on insects, and is listed as being "Near Threatened" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Photographer Kenneth Cheong came across the bird in Fraser’s Hill, in a mountain village in Pahang on Jan. 26.

He told Mothership that the bird has not been seen locally due to habitat loss.

"There just isn't enough forest for it to survive locally," Cheong said.

Locally extinct for nearly 150 years

Yong Ding Li, an Asia programme manager for migratory bird conservation at Birdlife International, told Mothership that the Black-and-yellow broadbill has been extinct in Singapore for nearly 150 years.

Yong said that broadbills are rainforest birds that live in the high canopy of forests, usually found at least 10m aboveground.

"They need good forests with tall trees," he said.

He added that they are "reasonably common" in Malaysia, and that he has seen them in the thick jungles of Malaysia and Thailand, as well as in some forest patches close to Kuala Lumpur.

Broadbills in Singapore

There are two other vibrantly-coloured species of broadbills in Singapore that are former residents.

Now, both species are very rare non-breeding visitors.

The Black-and-red broadbill has only been spotted a handful of times in the past decade, according to the Singapore Birds Project.

The bird is unmistakable -- with bright maroon feathers on its underparts, coupled with a distinctive turquoise beak that transitions into yellow near its base.

Image courtesy of Francis Yap.

The Green broadbill was most recently seen last year, but records of it are even more scarce.

It is suspected that the rare bird made an appearance at Pulau Ubin due to its proximity to Malaysia.

Image by Trevor Teo.

Top images by Kenneth Cheong.

S'porean badminton ace Loh Kean Yew does cooking show: His mom's stir-fried pork & potatoes dish

He loves his own cooking.

February 24, 2022, 03:33 AM

Thailand to ease Covid-19 requirements from March 1, more than 300,000 have applied to enter

They will no longer be required to undergo a PCR test on the fifth day of their arrival.

February 24, 2022, 01:29 AM

20,312 new Covid-19 cases & 7 deaths in S'pore on Feb. 23

Today's numbers.

February 23, 2022, 10:40 PM

1 man beats up another man at Beach Road Jue Wei after bumping into each other, CCTV captures all

The shop owner said one man beat up the other man over nothing in particular.

February 23, 2022, 07:13 PM

Can we enjoy fresh & affordable locally farmed fish in S’pore for the next 20 years? Yes, with sustainable fish farming.

In the interest of the environment and our food security.

February 23, 2022, 07:00 PM

Free AIR+ disposable surgical masks for low-income individuals in S'pore from Feb. 28

The masks can be collected from over 160 collection points from Feb. 28 to Mar. 13.

February 23, 2022, 06:46 PM

I tried 7 different types of effervescent vitamins in 1 week. Here’s how it went.

Drop, fizz, enjoy.

February 23, 2022, 05:58 PM

S'pore influencer names & shames online users who make degrading comments about her chest

The consequences of cyberbullying.

February 23, 2022, 05:38 PM

Man with no shirt, no mask sits on LTA officer's motorcycle in middle of road as if his grandfather's name is Jurong West St 93

The man was arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

February 23, 2022, 05:31 PM

No anti-Russia or pro-West content: Chinese news outlet's leaked orders on covering Ukraine crisis

China is striking a balancing act.

February 23, 2022, 04:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.