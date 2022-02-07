Australia to fully reopen borders to vaccinated travellers from Feb. 21

Australia will re-open to vaccinated tourists on February 21.

The announcement was made by the country's prime minister, Scott Morrison, on the morning of February 7, Reuters reported.

He said, "If you're double vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back to Australia."

Phased opening of borders

Australia's border has been closed to tourists for almost two years, according to Australian media Seven News.

From late 2021, Australia's borders were re-opened, first to citizens, permanent residents, and their families, then international students, backpackers and migrant workers.

Morrison added that the move to re-open for vaccinated tourists would help boost the country's tourist sector.

An exemption is required for tourists who are not fully vaccinated

As for tourists who are not fully vaccinated, they will have to seek an exemption to enter Australia, Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews added.

In addition, they will be subjected to state quarantine requirements.

Morrison was further quoted by Australian media ABC News as saying that even if a person had the proper Australian visa, he or she would not be allowed to enter the country if they were not fully vaccinated or did not have an exemption.

The prime minister referenced the recent events in January involving the deportation of Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic from the country.

Morrison said, "I think events earlier in the year should have sent a very clear message to everyone around the world that (being fully vaccinated) is the requirement to enter into Australia."

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by Tyler Duston via Unsplash