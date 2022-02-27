Back

Russian tennis star, who aced doubles with Ukrainian partner, writes anti-war message on camera after match

After match.

Nyi Nyi Thet | February 27, 2022, 10:45 AM

Events

After coming from behind to beat Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals of the Dubai Championships, world number 7 Andrey Rublev, had a message for the cameras.

Screenshot from YouTube La Provence/ Tennis TV

Here's the whole message.

Screenshot from YouTube La Provence/ Tennis TV

Rublev had just won a doubles event with his Ukrainian partner Denys Molchanov less than a week ago.

The two have known each other for a long time, with the older Molchanov helping Rublev out when he was much younger:

“We both spoke Russian and he was a big guy and I was just a kid, so he was taking me with him to dinner and to do things”.

Compatriot Daniil Medvedev, who recently clinched the number one ranking, had also earlier called for peace.

Image from screenshot from YouTube La Provence/ Tennis TV

