Russian tennis star, who aced doubles with Ukrainian partner, writes anti-war message on camera after match

After coming from behind to beat Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals of the Dubai Championships, world number 7 Andrey Rublev, had a message for the cameras.

Here's the whole message.

Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev writes "No war please" on the camera following his advancement to the final in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/GQe8d01rTd — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 25, 2022

Rublev had just won a doubles event with his Ukrainian partner Denys Molchanov less than a week ago.

Andrey Rublev & Denys Molchanov@AndreyRublev97 2 titles in a week pic.twitter.com/6n4Pc0PECD — Open 13 Provence (@Open13) February 20, 2022

The two have known each other for a long time, with the older Molchanov helping Rublev out when he was much younger:

“We both spoke Russian and he was a big guy and I was just a kid, so he was taking me with him to dinner and to do things”.

Compatriot Daniil Medvedev, who recently clinched the number one ranking, had also earlier called for peace.

