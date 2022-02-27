Russian tennis star, who aced doubles with Ukrainian partner, writes anti-war message on camera after match

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
After coming from behind to beat Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals of the Dubai Championships, world number 7 Andrey Rublev, had a message for the cameras.
Here's the whole message.
Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev writes "No war please" on the camera following his advancement to the final in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/GQe8d01rTd— TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 25, 2022
Rublev had just won a doubles event with his Ukrainian partner Denys Molchanov less than a week ago.
🔥CHAMPIONS🔥— Open 13 Provence (@Open13) February 20, 2022
Andrey Rublev & Denys Molchanov@AndreyRublev97 2 titles in a week pic.twitter.com/6n4Pc0PECD
The two have known each other for a long time, with the older Molchanov helping Rublev out when he was much younger:
“We both spoke Russian and he was a big guy and I was just a kid, so he was taking me with him to dinner and to do things”.
Compatriot Daniil Medvedev, who recently clinched the number one ranking, had also earlier called for peace.
