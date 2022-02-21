Back

60 men & 37 women, aged 24-65, found in sneaky KTV in Syed Alwi Road shophouse

One of the four women suspected to be hostesses tested positive for Covid-19.

Belmont Lay | February 21, 2022, 12:13 AM

A total of 60 men and 37 women, aged between 24 to 65, were found at an unlicensed "KTV-concept" outlet at a shophouse unit along Syed Alwi Road.

All of them are under investigation for non-compliance with safe distancing measures, the police said on Feb. 19.

A karaoke room in the sneaky KTV outlet. via Singapore Police Force

The police conducted a check on a pivoted food and beverage establishment housed within the shophouse unit at about 8.55pm on Feb. 15.

Tested positive for Covid-19

Four women aged between 33 and 48 of Chinese nationality are suspected to be hostesses, the police added.

They were found to be intermingling and providing services to the establishment’s patrons within the premises.

One of the women tested positive for Covid-19 using an antigen rapid test.

All four women were arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

via Singapore Police Force

KTV spanned three shophouse units

The "KTV-concept" outlet was found concealed behind a partitioned door within the establishment’s premises.

The partitioned door that led to the KTV. via Singapore Police Force

A total of 22 separate karaoke rooms were found in the concealed KTV-concept outlet and was spread across three shophouse units.

Liquor was served to the patrons from the pivoted food and beverage establishment’s inventory.

The karaoke rooms were equipped with karaoke systems, speakers, microphones and televisions.

Man believed to be operator investigated

A 41-year-old man is purportedly the operator of the unlicensed "KTV-concept" outlet.

He is being investigated for offences under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act, and for breaching safe management measures for failing to close a non-permitted enterprise for entry.

An individual found guilty of non-compliance with safe distancing measures can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

The offences of providing public entertainment and supplying liquor without a valid licence can each carry a fine of up to S$20,000.

