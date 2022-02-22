Police investigating 89 men, aged 34 to 87, for suspected illegal horse betting

89 men in Singapore are being investigated by the police for the suspected involvement in illegal horse betting activities.

The ages of the men range from 34 to 87.

Island-wide operation

According to a Feb. 22 police news release, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and seven Police Land Divisions conducted an island-wide operation from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20.

They conducted raids at multiple locations, including Bedok, Beo Crescent, Marsiling, Jurong West, Telok Blangah Crescent, and Toa Payoh.

More than S$30,000 in cash, an array of mobile phones, pens, and documents such as betting records were seized during the operations.

The 89 men are believed to have been involved in various roles such as illegal bookmakers, runners, and punters, based on preliminary investigations.

10 of the men will also be investigated under the Remote Gambling Act 2014.

Investigations against the 89 men are ongoing.

Possible consequences

Under the Betting Act 1960, anyone who bets with a bookmaker is liable on conviction to a fine of up to S$5,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Anyone found to be involved in bookmaking is liable on conviction to a fine of no less than S$20,000 and no more than S$200,000, and will also be imprisoned for up to five years.

Under the Remote Gambling Act 2014, anyone involved in unlawful remote gambling is liable on conviction to a fine of S$5,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Anyone involved in providing unlawful remote gambling service for another person is liable on conviction to a fine of at least S$20,000 and no more than S$200,000, a jail term of up to five years, or both.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force.