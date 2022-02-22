Back

Police investigating 89 men, aged 34 to 87, for suspected illegal horse betting

More than S$30,000 in cash was seized.

Jane Zhang | February 22, 2022, 06:43 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

89 men in Singapore are being investigated by the police for the suspected involvement in illegal horse betting activities.

The ages of the men range from 34 to 87.

Island-wide operation

According to a Feb. 22 police news release, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and seven Police Land Divisions conducted an island-wide operation from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20.

They conducted raids at multiple locations, including Bedok, Beo Crescent, Marsiling, Jurong West, Telok Blangah Crescent, and Toa Payoh.

More than S$30,000 in cash, an array of mobile phones, pens, and documents such as betting records were seized during the operations.

Photo via Singapore Police Force.

The 89 men are believed to have been involved in various roles such as illegal bookmakers, runners, and punters, based on preliminary investigations.

10 of the men will also be investigated under the Remote Gambling Act 2014.

Investigations against the 89 men are ongoing.

Possible consequences

Under the Betting Act 1960, anyone who bets with a bookmaker is liable on conviction to a fine of up to S$5,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Anyone found to be involved in bookmaking is liable on conviction to a fine of no less than S$20,000 and no more than S$200,000, and will also be imprisoned for up to five years.

Under the Remote Gambling Act 2014, anyone involved in unlawful remote gambling is liable on conviction to a fine of S$5,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Anyone involved in providing unlawful remote gambling service for another person is liable on conviction to a fine of at least S$20,000 and no more than S$200,000, a jail term of up to five years, or both.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Singapore Police Force.

'All of Us Are Dead': A Netflix slow burner that gets much better in the second half

If you need a sign to start or continue watching the series, this is it.

February 22, 2022, 05:42 PM

S'porean rapper Subhas Nair to plead guilty to attempts of promoting ill-feelings between groups of different religions & races

He is facing four charges.

February 22, 2022, 05:40 PM

Russia strongly condemned at UN, S'pore says Ukraine's territorial integrity must be respected

Singapore urges a peaceful settlement to the dispute.

February 22, 2022, 05:34 PM

Geoff Malone, Australian architect who designed Yishun 10 & Palisades condo, dies aged 79

Malone was also the co-founder of the Singapore International Film Festival.

February 22, 2022, 05:05 PM

6 passers-by tie umbrella to long stick using USB cable to save cat in Jalan Besar canal

They made the contraption on the spot after a few failed attempts using a dust pan and fishing net.

February 22, 2022, 04:19 PM

Indonesian ambassador to M'sia claims domestic workers face 'modern-day slavery' in country

Hermono also claimed that the number of cases handled by the Indonesian embassy were a fraction of the actual number of incidents.

February 22, 2022, 02:54 PM

Nightbirde, 31, who wowed 'America’s Got Talent' audience, dies of cancer

She could not proceed after the audition but left a mark on audiences.

February 22, 2022, 02:45 PM

Marathoner Soh Rui Yong apologises to S'pore National Olympic Council for how he handled past disputes

Soh hopes they can resolve their differences and "move forward in the best interests of Singapore sports".

February 22, 2022, 02:06 PM

6-month-old S'pore-born panda Le Le annoys mum by trying to steal her food, she shoves him in face

From a jelly bean to an annoying fluff ball in 6 months.

February 22, 2022, 01:37 PM

I went to JC because I didn’t know what I wanted to do at 16. Now I wish I’d gone to Poly.

If I had the opportunity to turn back time, I would have chosen a different academic path.

February 22, 2022, 12:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.