S$700,000 worth of e-vaporisers & components seized, 3 S'porean men arrested

‘Ice’, ‘Ecstasy’ tablets and drug paraphernalia were also seized.

Zi Shan Kow | February 21, 2022, 03:48 PM

Three Singaporean men were arrested for suspected drug offences during an anti-drug operation on Feb. 16, according to a joint press release by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

Close to S$700,000 worth of e-vaporisers and components were also seized.

Three men arrested

CNB officers arrested a 30-year-old man and a 32-year-old man in the vicinity of Upper Bukit Timah on the afternoon of Feb. 16.

The two men were escorted to a residential unit in the same vicinity, where a 37-year-old man was also arrested.

A total of 2g of ‘Ice’, 18 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets and drug paraphernalia were seized from the unit.

CNB officers uncovered a significant number of e-vaporisers and related components within the unit and alerted HSA.

HSA officers conducted a search of the premises and found large quantities of prohibited tobacco products.

A total of 1,461 assorted e-vaporisers, 94,572 assorted pods (e-vaporiser components) and 78,091 HeatSticks (heat-not-burn tobacco) were seized by HSA.

Investigations into the illicit activities of the arrested suspects are ongoing.

Liable to fine or imprisonment

The Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act prohibits the import, distribution, sale or offer for sale of imitation tobacco products.

These include shisha tobacco, smokeless tobacco, chewing tobacco such as Gutkha, Khaini, Zarda, e-vaporisers and their components.

Offenders are liable to a fine of up to S$10,000, or imprisonment of up to six months or both for the first offence, and a fine of up to S$20,000, or imprisonment of up to 12 months or both for the second or subsequent offence.

The purchase, use and possession of such products is also an offence. Any person convicted of this offence is liable to a fine of up to S$2,000.

All prohibited tobacco items will also be seized and confiscated.

Top images by Health Sciences Authority.

