34 investigated for various offences, including possessing unregistered sexual enhancement products & membership in unlawful societies

19 men and 15 women, aged between 25 and 79, are under investigation for various offences after a joint week-long enforcement operation by eight government agencies, the police said in a statement on Feb. 8.

The operation, which was conducted from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21, targeted illegal activities and "social disamenities" at the Geylang Lorongs.

Three men, aged between 27 and 34, were arrested under suspicion of being members of unlawful societies.

Two men found to be in possession of unregistered health products

In an operation conducted along the Geylang Lorongs, two men aged 29 and 43 were found to be in possession of substances believed to be unregistered health products, which consisted of an assortment of cough syrup and sexual enhancement products.

E-vaporisers and their accessories were also allegedly seized from the men. Substances with a street value of about S$9,000 were also seized.

Those found guilty of importing, manufacturing and/or supplying of unregistered health products, may be liable to an imprisonment term for up to two years or fined up to S$50,000, or both.

Those found guilty of their first offence of selling, offering for sale, possessing for sale, importing or distributing e-vaporisers and their accessories, are liable to a fine not exceeding S$10,000, imprisonment for up to six months, or both.

Six arrested for suspected involvement in gambling offences

In another operation at a commercial unit located along Ubi Avenue 3, five men and a woman, aged between 42 and 62, were arrested for suspected illegal gambling.

During the enforcement operations at the unit, they found the six of them purportedly engaging in gambling-related activities.

S$950 worth of cash, computer terminals used in the commission of the offence, and various gambling-related paraphernalia were seized.

Those found guilty of gambling using remote communication and using a remote gambling service that is not provided by a person otherwise exempt may be liable to a fine not exceeding S$5,000, jail for up to six months, or both.

Those found guilty of assisting in providing unlawful remote gambling service for another may be fined between S$20,000 and S$200,000, or jailed for up to five years, or both.

10 women arrested at hotel and massage establishment

The police also conducted enforcement operations targeted at vice-related activities at a hotel located along Lorong 22 Geylang and a massage establishment outlet located along Geylang Road.

10 women, aged between 32 and 48, were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter.

During the operation, the police also detected a purported unlicensed "KTV-concept" outlet at a commercial unit located along Geylang Road.

Five men and four women, aged between 25 and 47, were allegedly found singing karaoke and consuming liquor within the unit.

A 65-year-old man who was found at the unit was believed to be the operator of the outlet.

He will be investigated for offences under the Public Entertainments Act 1958 and Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015.

The operator and five patrons are being investigated for offences under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, if found guilty, they may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

30 packets and 15 sticks of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized

In a separate operation, 30 packets and 15 sticks of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized by Singapore Customs officers.

A 78-year-old man is under investigation for purportedly dealing with duty-unpaid cigarettes while two other men, aged 33 and 54, were issued composition fines of S$2,500 for possessing duty-unpaid cigarettes.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.

Investigations against all 34 individuals are ongoing.

All photos via Singapore Police Force