31,500 people in S'pore risk losing fully vaxxed status on Feb. 14 as they haven't booked booster dose

In Singapore, people aged 18 and above who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 must receive a booster dose of an mRNA vaccine no more than 270 days after the last dose of their primary vaccination series, to continue to be considered fully vaccinated from Feb. 14 onwards.

Around 31,500 eligible individuals risk losing their fully vaccinated status when Feb. 14 rolls around, as they have not yet made appointments to receive their booster dose.

In a press release on Tuesday (Feb. 8), the Ministry of Health (MOH) stated that as of Feb. 7, about 31,500 eligible individuals aged 18 and above who took the last dose of their primary series more than 270 days ago have yet to make their booster dose appointments.

From Feb. 14, MOH said, these individuals will no longer be considered fully vaccinated. Their vaccination status will revert to "additional dose needed".

This also applies to individuals who received recognised non-mRNA primary vaccination regiments under the National Vaccination Programme, including three doses of the Sinovac-CoronaVac or Sinopharm vaccines, as well as regimens of other World Health Organization Emergency Use Listing vaccines.

MOH said that it has been progressively sending out SMS reminders to these individuals and urges them to make their appointments or walk in to any vaccination centre for their booster dose as soon as possible.

Walk-ins to vaccination centres are available before 7pm from Mondays through Thursdays.

A full list of vaccination centres can be found on the MOH webiste here.

People who are medically ineligible for mRNA vaccines may consider taking the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine as a booster vaccine. It is otherwise not recommended as a booster vaccine.

Individuals who are unsure of whether they need to get a booster dose can check via this online calculator.

