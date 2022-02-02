Back

2 S'pore men call police after masseuses force sexual services on them, they accept, pay up & about to leave

The men were dissatisfied with the service.

Zi Shan Kow | February 15, 2022, 08:55 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A masseuse parlour operator in Singapore was fined S$5,000 after two men called the police as they felt pressured to accept and pay for sexual services rendered at the shop.

Told to undress fully

The incident took place at West Wellness in Citigate Residence along Rangoon Road, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The two men, aged 19 and 21, had stepped into the establishment at around 10:50pm on Feb. 10, 2021.

They paid S$50 each, in addition to a S$10 administrative fee, for a one-hour body massage, reported Yahoo News.

The men were brought into separate cubicles and told to undress fully, but they kept their underwear and shorts on.

The masseuse, Mika Lin Yi Hui, 49, entered the 19-year-old's cubicle and started to massage his buttocks.

She asked him to turn over, massaged his legs, and then his genitals.

According to Shin Min, the man repeatedly shook his head and told the woman "no".

Masseuses appeared topless

Lin left the room without a word, and returned with another 44-year-old masseuse.

Both of them were topless.

Lin grabbed the man's hands and rubbed her chest with them, while the other woman touched his genitals.

While doing this, they kept saying "money, money".

The man initially refused, but eventually caved in.

After the deed, Lin retrieved his wallet from his shorts and passed it to him, asking him to pay her S$100. He obliged.

No normal massage services during Chinese New Year

The other 21-year-old man was massaged by a different female masseuse for a while before she left the cubicle, reported Yahoo News.

Lin and the 44-year-old masseuse entered the cubicle topless, and the man resisted when they tried to massage him, insisting that he wanted a normal massage.

They left the cubicle, then Lin returned to say that they do not offer normal massage services during the Chinese New Year period.

When he asked for a refund, Lin instead asked the man to pay extra as the two masseuses were massaging him topless.

They promised to continue with the massage after he paid up.

After he paid S$100, the two women tried to pull down his shorts but the man resisted.

The 21-year-old eventually gave in and accepted the service.

Dissatisfied with massage

When the two men met up after their sessions, both were dissatisfied as they did not receive the massage they wanted, reported Shin Min.

The 19-year-old wanted a refund and called the police, saying that the parlour "forced [them] to pay for something they never do".

The massage parlour staff asked the men to leave, and tried to return his money when they learnt that he had called the police.

Lin was fined S$5,000 on Feb. 14 after pleading guilty to one count of providing massage services without a valid license, reported Yahoo News.

For carrying on the business of providing massage services without a license, she could have been jailed up to two years, or fined up to $10,000, or both.

Operating under new name

Lin's son, 30-year-old Weng Yize, was the company’s sole proprietor.

He faces a charge of allowing his mother to provide massage services without a valid license.

According to Shin Min, the name of the establishment has changed, but an individual with the same name as Lin still works in the massage parlour.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Shin Min Daily News & Google Maps.

OCBC new 'kill switch' function allows customers to freeze all accounts during scam

It will stop all payments.

February 16, 2022, 03:29 PM

Popular Old Airport Road hawker Nam Sing Hokkien Fried Mee opens 3rd outlet in Bukit Batok

Don't need to travel all the way to Old Airport Road.

February 16, 2022, 03:25 PM

Longer waiting times for some buses as almost 80 bus captains affected by Covid-19 surge

LTA said that waiting times may increase if cases climb further.

February 16, 2022, 02:20 PM

Battered by Covid, this 49-year-old businessman learns how to create a new virtual world

The Specialist Diploma in Immersive Experience for Business allows entrepreneurs to adapt to the fast-changing industry through Augmented and Virtual Realities.

February 16, 2022, 11:57 AM

Child wanders onto Punggol road, vehicle stops in time, adult runs after child, leaves another behind

Everyone running across the road without right of way.

February 16, 2022, 11:33 AM

Brutal torture & mass killings: Japanese Occupation 80 years ago wiped out more than 50,000 people

The darkest moment in Singapore's history

February 16, 2022, 11:27 AM

AVS investigators seize 19 Corgis & Shiba Inu from unlicensed breeder, couple assisting with investigations

Poor doggos :(

February 16, 2022, 11:19 AM

PLQ Parkside has al fresco-style dining at 8 eateries including Killiney & Rempapa

Never-ending options in Paya Lebar.

February 16, 2022, 10:24 AM

PM Lee's parliamentary speech on COP recommendations, summarised

PM Lee said the competence and honesty of the Opposition is no longer "inconsequential matter".

February 15, 2022, 11:28 PM

Record high of 19,420 new Covid-19 infections in S'pore on Feb. 15

The country has recorded 497,997 Covid-19 cases and 913 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.

February 15, 2022, 09:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.