2 S'pore men call police after masseuses force sexual services on them, they accept, pay up & about to leave

A masseuse parlour operator in Singapore was fined S$5,000 after two men called the police as they felt pressured to accept and pay for sexual services rendered at the shop.

Told to undress fully

The incident took place at West Wellness in Citigate Residence along Rangoon Road, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The two men, aged 19 and 21, had stepped into the establishment at around 10:50pm on Feb. 10, 2021.

They paid S$50 each, in addition to a S$10 administrative fee, for a one-hour body massage, reported Yahoo News.

The men were brought into separate cubicles and told to undress fully, but they kept their underwear and shorts on.

The masseuse, Mika Lin Yi Hui, 49, entered the 19-year-old's cubicle and started to massage his buttocks.

She asked him to turn over, massaged his legs, and then his genitals.

According to Shin Min, the man repeatedly shook his head and told the woman "no".

Masseuses appeared topless

Lin left the room without a word, and returned with another 44-year-old masseuse.

Both of them were topless.

Lin grabbed the man's hands and rubbed her chest with them, while the other woman touched his genitals.

While doing this, they kept saying "money, money".

The man initially refused, but eventually caved in.

After the deed, Lin retrieved his wallet from his shorts and passed it to him, asking him to pay her S$100. He obliged.

No normal massage services during Chinese New Year

The other 21-year-old man was massaged by a different female masseuse for a while before she left the cubicle, reported Yahoo News.

Lin and the 44-year-old masseuse entered the cubicle topless, and the man resisted when they tried to massage him, insisting that he wanted a normal massage.

They left the cubicle, then Lin returned to say that they do not offer normal massage services during the Chinese New Year period.

When he asked for a refund, Lin instead asked the man to pay extra as the two masseuses were massaging him topless.

They promised to continue with the massage after he paid up.

After he paid S$100, the two women tried to pull down his shorts but the man resisted.

The 21-year-old eventually gave in and accepted the service.

Dissatisfied with massage

When the two men met up after their sessions, both were dissatisfied as they did not receive the massage they wanted, reported Shin Min.

The 19-year-old wanted a refund and called the police, saying that the parlour "forced [them] to pay for something they never do".

The massage parlour staff asked the men to leave, and tried to return his money when they learnt that he had called the police.

Lin was fined S$5,000 on Feb. 14 after pleading guilty to one count of providing massage services without a valid license, reported Yahoo News.

For carrying on the business of providing massage services without a license, she could have been jailed up to two years, or fined up to $10,000, or both.

Operating under new name

Lin's son, 30-year-old Weng Yize, was the company’s sole proprietor.

He faces a charge of allowing his mother to provide massage services without a valid license.

According to Shin Min, the name of the establishment has changed, but an individual with the same name as Lin still works in the massage parlour.

