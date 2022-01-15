Woodlands residents spruce up HDB corridor with fortune god doll, lit money tree & other CNY decorations

There were so many #neighbourfromhell stories in the past to remind us that it's not easy to find good neighbours.

For a nice change of pace, a group of neighbours living at Blk 851 Woodlands Street 83 have not only become friends, but decorating buddies too.

These neighbours, calling themselves the "Le Kampung" group, have been decorating their HDB corridors and lift lobby for the past four Chinese New Years (CNY), including this year.

Starting from 2019, the four families staying along the same stretch on the same floor decided to come together to bring some festive cheers to the common space.

An annual affair since 2019

One resident who is part of "Le Kampung" group, Jasmine Ng, told Mothership that each year they would try to outdo the decorations of the previous year by getting new ideas and inspirations online.

Following which, the families would pool money and buy decorations, and decide on a time to meet and decorate the floor every weekend.

The whole effort usually takes them about two to three weekends before CNY to complete.

For CNY this year, they spent about S$500 to S$600 on materials.

Beautiful decorations for the Year of Tiger

Ng said that the lighted CNY tree is one of the highlights for this year. The CNY tree has a personal touch from each household.

Ng shared, "As and when we spotted something that we can add to the tree, we will go ahead and decorate the tree on our own.".

There are also red lanterns spreading across the corridor, which can be lighted up at night too.

Whether it's in the day or at night, the corridor is full of festive vibes which brings joy to visitors, especially during Covid-19 period with limited visits allowed.

Here are some photos taken by Ng featuring their beautiful common spaces:

Here are some photos taken at night:

Really close to each other

You can be sure that these families who have been living on the same floor have formed really strong bonds over the past 20 years.

Prior to Covid-19, the families used to celebrate each other's birthdays or just gather for some tea or games on random days.

Even though they have not been able to do so in the past two years, due to Covid-19, they continue to find ways to express appreciation towards each other by sending each other delicious food, Ng told Mothership.

They also have a WhatsApp group to keep one another informed of updates from the government or remind each other to bring in the clothes when it's about to rain, Ng added.

Very sweet.

All photos courtesy of Jasmine Ng

