Back

Man casually steals M'sian woman's bag containing S$1,000 & more from Woodlands Kopitiam

He looked around for a mere few seconds and swiped the bag from behind the counter.

Belmont Lay | January 31, 2022, 02:49 AM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A middle-aged-looking man was caught on surveillance camera casually walking past a coffee shop in Woodlands and brazenly taking a bag from behind the counter that did not belong to him in broad daylight.

Footage of the incident was uploaded to Facebook by the victim's boyfriend on Jan. 27 night.

The incident had taken place earlier the same day at around 4:35pm at Kopitiam Vista Point.

Victim a Malaysian woman

The Facebook post said the victim is a Malaysian woman.

She had left her bag unattended temporarily as she had to change up for work.

The contents of the bag consisted of personal property, as well as more than S$1,000 in cash that the woman was intending to send home to her family.

What video showed

A man in a white polo shirt was seen walking past the coffee shop with an umbrella.

As he walked past, he took notice of an unattended black bag behind the counter of one of the stalls that had already closed and packed up for the day.

Once he paused, he looked around his surroundings, and within 7 seconds, reached over the counter with his left hand, and swiped the bag.

He then proceeded to tuck the black bag under his left armpit and walked back to where he came from off-camera.

Just right after he took the bag, a man, who appeared to have been clearing empty cups, walked just behind the culprit, but did not notice anything amiss or catch the culprit in action.

Police report made

According to the victim's boyfriend, a police report has been made.

His post on social media is to appeal to the public for any information about the man or the theft to come forward.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Pregnant New Zealand reporter turns to Taliban for help after being denied re-entry to home country

Charlotte Bellis's Taliban contacts have assured her of her safety in Afghanistan.

January 31, 2022, 02:47 PM

Greenridge Crescent case: 48-year-old father of twin boys remanded for psychiatric observation

He will return to court on Feb. 18.

January 31, 2022, 01:56 PM

Electric vehicle chargers installed at 5 carparks in Jurong West, Punggol & Yishun

Part of the Singapore Green Plan 2030.

January 31, 2022, 01:39 PM

Scammers get man, 21, to isolate in hotel room & record hostage videos of himself to get ransom money from family

They also swindled S$560,000 from the victim & his parents by pretending to be police officers in China conducting a money laundering investigation.

January 31, 2022, 01:32 PM

The biggest lesson I learned from streaming TV series is that life never follows a script

There has never been a better time to be a TV show watcher.

January 31, 2022, 01:29 PM

Tornado-like freak storm in M'sia blows off rooftops & uproots trees

A resident said she has "never seen anything like this before" in her 50 years in Ipoh.

January 31, 2022, 01:18 PM

Dee Kosh's interview with S'pore podcast OkLetsGo removed

And quite quickly, too.

January 31, 2022, 01:13 PM

S'pore woman rescues grumpy-looking myna fledgling, brings it to vet & fosters it

So precious.

January 31, 2022, 01:07 PM

IKEA's shark plushie tragically flattened to demonstrate usefulness of vacuum bags

Help needed.

January 31, 2022, 12:45 PM

GP linked to 'Healing the Divide' group offered bail of S$20,000 in alleged vaccine fraud case

His medical assistant, whom he conspired with, was offered S$15,000 bail.

January 31, 2022, 11:52 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.