S'pore woman rescues grumpy-looking myna fledgling, brings it to vet & fosters it

After finding a young myna with splayed legs nowhere near a nest, a woman in Singapore brought the bird to an avian vet for a check-up.

Vet bills covered

The woman, Grace Chng, posted on the "Singapore Wildlife Sightings" group on Jan. 30 to ask if anyone would like to contribute to the bird's vet bills.

The bird was named Bird Chng at the vet.

Chng's discounted bill totalled S$169.97, which was quickly covered by two people who responded to her open call.

Development issues

A few x-rays later, the vet found that Bird Chng's badly-splayed legs were likely due to some development issues, or the result of a possible nest injury.

His joints are a little abnormal and there are some bone density irregularities, the vet determined.

As the fledgling is no longer young, the vet said the bird "may need a home for life" as its legs might never recover.

While Chng would be happy to adopt the bird, she said that her best hope is for Bird Chng to "be released to go and join other mynahs and do Singaporeans a service by pooping on their cars 🤪".

Otherwise healthy

Chng said she contacted the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) when she found the bird.

However, they were swamped and unable to take the bird in.

"I think it deserves a chance and I’m willing to put in the time to try and help," Chng wrote.

The woman brought the bird home and put together some tape and a rubber band as a support to help fix Bird Chng's legs.

She later swapped them out for some bandages after the vet visit.

She also fed Bird Chng solid mealworms and bird formula through a syringe, and commented that his "poops look good".

Flooded with support

The post, which has been up for less than a day, has garnered at least 128 comments.

Some commenters gave suggestions to help the bird, and others shared their own success stories with rescuing stray birds.

Chng wrote in the comments: "Thank you everyone, it’s very very heartening to see so many people care about a mynah."

Top images by Grace Chng.