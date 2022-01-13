Back

S'pore woman accuses taxi driver of angling rearview mirror at her breasts, netizens come to his defence

The lady continuously questioned the man throughout the ride.

Alfie Kwa | January 13, 2022, 01:49 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A woman in Singapore took a video and accused a taxi driver for setting his rearview mirror so that he could look at her breasts while on the road.

The video of the incident was posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group on Jan. 9.

The incident

The woman wrote that the incident happened almost two weeks ago at about 8am, after ending a night shift in the Orchard area.

In the video she posted, she can be heard questioning the driver about why he angled his mirror at her chest, suggesting that he had done so intentionally.

As she said that, she faced the camera towards the mirror, showing that from where she was sitting, she could only see her chest.

"Your mirror you must put behind," she said. "Why you put on my breasts?"

Despite her questions, the man did not respond and just asked about the location she was going to.

She then questioned the driver again and he replied: "Aiyo, I don't understand your English."

The woman continued to interrogate the taxi driver, but the man did not respond to her questions and suddenly added: "I live in Punggol Plaza."

"I never ask you where you live. This is my breast, your mirror now you put on my breast," she said, pointing to her chest.

"Wait, wait, wait. I want to tell you where you want to go," the driver replied.

The woman eventually told the driver to drop her at a 7-Eleven store up the road.

She went on questioning him and told the driver that she was going to take down his car plate number and report this incident to the police.

In the next scene of the video after the 2-minute mark, the mirror could be seen visibly shifted upwards and the driver asked, "Where is the mirror now?"

The mirror appeared to be facing the roof of the car.

As they headed to the drop-off, the passenger continued interrogating the driver and asked for his name.

"What you want, you want to complain ah," he replied, "What you want alamak."

Netizen's response

Some commenters who watched the video questioned why the driver didn't reply to the accusations.

One said: "Why is the driver not answering the lady question? He just plain ignore and deviate. Are we condoning this kind of behaviour? She paid the fare and got the right to have a peaceful ride home."

While others thought that the woman was overreacting.

A commenter said the woman could have just moved to the other side of the car.

And another added that she was thinking too much into it.

Others suggested that the driver had a different view from his seat.

"This video CANNOT justify the claims of the lady. Her point of view for the mirror versus the driver is totally different. He might not even have that intention," a commenter said.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via SG Road Vigilante/FB. 

Man claiming to be M'sian religious preacher spreads conspiracy theory about nasi lemak & the Illuminati

The truth is out there, or maybe not.

January 13, 2022, 06:45 PM

Carnival-themed Don Don Donki opens at Waterway Point on Jan. 14. Here's a preview.

DON DON DON, DONKI~~~~~~~

January 13, 2022, 06:44 PM

S'pore govt won't ban OnlyFans for now, but will monitor platforms for risk of abuse: Josephine Teo

Under Singapore’s Penal Code, it is illegal to transmit any obscene material by electronic means.

January 13, 2022, 06:27 PM

Mario Kart game has S'pore course with Merlion, MBS & S'pore Flyer but for a limited time only

Mario Kart Singapore.

January 13, 2022, 06:16 PM

Skeleton under Kallang Bahru bridge: Dead for 6-12 months, was a man in his 30s-60s

He could have been a homeless man who was resting under the bridge and died.

January 13, 2022, 06:09 PM

7 of the best places to pre-order or buy CNY snacks under S$40

For a roar-some new year.

January 13, 2022, 05:50 PM

Create a TikTok with new AR effect & stand to win a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G phone

It should feature a drawing that illustrates your connection with your friend.

January 13, 2022, 04:56 PM

Ong Ye Kung: S'pore has become like a 'smartphone' & this is what we must keep offering the world

Ong spoke at length about how being a global economic node is "central" to the country's survival and the need for Singapore to keep reinventing itself to stay relevant.

January 13, 2022, 04:49 PM

Husband, 33, allegedly killed wife, 30, in Ang Mo Kio flat: More details emerge

The couple had just started their life together.

January 13, 2022, 04:47 PM

Toa Payoh coffee shop has loklok from S$0.60 a stick, opens till 3am

Free flow mentaiko sauce for a limited time too.

January 13, 2022, 04:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.