S'pore woman accuses taxi driver of angling rearview mirror at her breasts, netizens come to his defence

A woman in Singapore took a video and accused a taxi driver for setting his rearview mirror so that he could look at her breasts while on the road.

The video of the incident was posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group on Jan. 9.

The incident

The woman wrote that the incident happened almost two weeks ago at about 8am, after ending a night shift in the Orchard area.

In the video she posted, she can be heard questioning the driver about why he angled his mirror at her chest, suggesting that he had done so intentionally.

As she said that, she faced the camera towards the mirror, showing that from where she was sitting, she could only see her chest.

"Your mirror you must put behind," she said. "Why you put on my breasts?"

Despite her questions, the man did not respond and just asked about the location she was going to.

She then questioned the driver again and he replied: "Aiyo, I don't understand your English."

The woman continued to interrogate the taxi driver, but the man did not respond to her questions and suddenly added: "I live in Punggol Plaza."

"I never ask you where you live. This is my breast, your mirror now you put on my breast," she said, pointing to her chest.

"Wait, wait, wait. I want to tell you where you want to go," the driver replied.

The woman eventually told the driver to drop her at a 7-Eleven store up the road.

She went on questioning him and told the driver that she was going to take down his car plate number and report this incident to the police.

In the next scene of the video after the 2-minute mark, the mirror could be seen visibly shifted upwards and the driver asked, "Where is the mirror now?"

The mirror appeared to be facing the roof of the car.

As they headed to the drop-off, the passenger continued interrogating the driver and asked for his name.

"What you want, you want to complain ah," he replied, "What you want alamak."

Netizen's response

Some commenters who watched the video questioned why the driver didn't reply to the accusations.

One said: "Why is the driver not answering the lady question? He just plain ignore and deviate. Are we condoning this kind of behaviour? She paid the fare and got the right to have a peaceful ride home."

While others thought that the woman was overreacting.

A commenter said the woman could have just moved to the other side of the car.

And another added that she was thinking too much into it.

Others suggested that the driver had a different view from his seat.

"This video CANNOT justify the claims of the lady. Her point of view for the mirror versus the driver is totally different. He might not even have that intention," a commenter said.

