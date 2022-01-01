Back

Non-VTL travellers to S'pore don't need to do arrival PCR, VTL travellers to continue 7-day enhanced testing regime

Some updates for travellers coming into Singapore.

Alfie Kwa | January 01, 2022, 04:40 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Travellers arriving in Singapore on both non-VTL and VTL flights can take note of updates to border measures as announced by the Ministry of Health on Dec. 31, 2021.

Non-VTL flights from Category II, III and IV

From Jan. 8, 2022, all non-VTL travellers from category II (non-VTL), III and IV countries entering Singapore, who are all required to serve a seven or 10-day Stay Home Notice (SHN) either at their place of residence or at a dedicated facility, will no longer be required to undergo on-arrival tests (OAT).

It was previously announced that all non-VTL travellers entering Singapore undergo OAT.

These travellers will be required to undergo a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test at the end of their SHN, and have to test negative before they are allowed to exit SHN to further reduce the risk of onward transmission.

All other travellers, including ones on VTL flights, will continue to do on-arrival PCR at Changi airport.

The full list of Safe Travel Lanes for travel to Singapore and prevailing border measures under each lane for different categories and changes to border measures will be updated on the SafeTravel website.

VTL flights

It was previously announced that all VTL travellers must undergo Covid-19 tests up till Day 7 of their arrival and strictly adhere to this enhanced testing regime for four weeks until Jan. 2 2022.

With this enhanced testing regime, travellers will have to do daily self-administered antigen rapid tests (ARTs) on Days 2 to 7 of their arrival in Singapore.

On Days 2, 4, 5 and 6, travellers are required to submit the results of their self-administered ART online using a link that will be sent to them via their declared contact details after arrival in Singapore.

On Days 3 and 7, the tests must be done under supervision at a Combined Test Centre (CTC) or Quick Test Centre (QTC).

As of Dec. 30, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has detected 912 Omicron imported cases, of whom 685 were detected through the enhanced testing regime for Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) travellers.

"The enhancement has proven effective in detecting imported Omicron cases amongst VTL travellers and reducing onward transmission."

As such, MOH will be extending the enhanced testing regime for an additional four weeks and will review it as the situation evolves.

This means that all travellers on VTL flights arriving in Singapore after Jan. 2 will continue the seven days testing regime.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Image by Jinghui Lean. 

S'pore work-related events capacity raised to 1,000 pax, organisers required to notify authorities

No consumption of food or drinks will be allowed at larger WREs.

January 01, 2022, 04:29 PM

SGAG founder Xiao Ming requested to retain JC 1 despite passing exam, met co-founder in repeat year

Serendipity.

January 01, 2022, 04:09 PM

Hundreds gather in Clarke Quay for spontaneous countdown, champagne sprayed into crowd

Let your hair, masks, and guard down.

January 01, 2022, 03:48 PM

S'pore police raid unlicensed KTVs over Christmas weekend, 131 people aged 16-44 under investigation

A total of 29 outlets were inspected.

January 01, 2022, 03:32 PM

Omicron spreads: UK, France & Australia hit record Covid-19 cases on New Year's Day & Eve

The U.S already hit a record high number of Covid-19 cases in the last week of 2021.

January 01, 2022, 03:19 PM

Mass dance outside Hillion Mall didn't happen on Jan. 1, 2022, no one congregated except 3 police officers

Just another Saturday afternoon.

January 01, 2022, 02:57 PM

Crowds angry & cheated as countdown fireworks listed as at Buona Vista was at Commonwealth

Faced with disappointment on first day of 2022.

January 01, 2022, 12:55 PM

Last-minute dash to use SingapoRediscovers vouchers before 2022 overwhelms servers, bookings cancelled after confirmation

Not a good way to start off the new year.

January 01, 2022, 11:56 AM

Betty White dies age 99, just weeks before 100th birthday

Always a Golden Girl.

January 01, 2022, 04:44 AM

Motorcyclist hit by Mercedes in Tampines accident alive & recovering, friend quashes fatality rumours

Speculation whether the motorcyclist made it has been shut down.

January 01, 2022, 04:26 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.