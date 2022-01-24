Back

FairPrice warns public that flyer offering S$20 voucher with dodgy QR code is not theirs

Don't scan if you are not sure.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 24, 2022, 08:40 PM

It's always good to be wary of things that look too good to be true.

Because more often than not, they are likely to be too good to be true.

On Jan. 24, FairPrice shared a Facebook post to alert members of the public to a dubious flyer that claims to give a S$20 FairPrice voucher.

This is the flyer in question:

The flyer has a QR code that supposedly leads you to an online financial survey. However, it is not clear who is behind the distribution of this flyer, or the survey.

FairPrice said that this flyer is not created or endorsed by them.

They also urged people to contact them directly and to not give away their personal information to dubious sources..

Here's the post:

Top image via FairPrice/Facebook

