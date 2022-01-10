Back

2 winners for Jan. 10 Toto jackpot, each winner gets S$5.35 million

Nice.

Nyi Nyi Thet | January 10, 2022, 07:57 PM

There are two winners for the Jan. 10 Toto draw.

Here are the winning numbers.

Here is the breakdown of the winners.

Here are the places where the two winning tickets were bought.

NTUC FP Tampines Mall - 4 Tampines Central 5 Tampines Mall #B1-12 (1 QuickPick System 7 Entry)

Cheng Tai Boon Beng - 150 Orchard Road #01-63 Orchard Plaza (1 Ordinary Entry)

Here are the queues earlier today for the jackpot.

Image via Mothership reader

