Famous Tiong Bahru roast meat hawker stall established in 1950s closing down, owners retiring

The Original Tiong Bahru Golden Pig & Roasted stall, which takes up two units at Tiong Bahru Food Centre, will be closing for good.

The stall's owners, Chan Pak Seng, 72, and his wife, Wee Ling Kue, 71, are drawing the curtains on the business as they are retiring, according to a Facebook post on the Uniquely Singapore Hawker Food! Facebook group.

The stall's last day of business will be on Feb. 9.

Loo’s Hainanese Curry Rice, currently located at Block 71 Seng Poh Road, will take over the space, and will open at Tiong Bahru Food Centre on Mar. 22.

Humble origins

Original Tiong Bahru Golden Pig & Roasted was first established in the 1950s by Chan Siew Tin, now 93, who is the father of Chan Pak Seng.

The business started off as a humble push cart, which later set up shop at a more permanent location at the old Seng Poh Road Market.

The elder Chan initially sold only roasted meat, and only added more offerings of rice and noodles later on.

The area is steeped in culinary history.

Loo’s Hainanese Curry Rice is also a business from the olden days.

It is possibly the oldest continuously operating food stall in Tiong Bahru, having been established in 1946 in Tanjong Pagar before moving to Telok Blangah and eventually, Tiong Bahru, 22 years ago.

Original Tiong Bahru Golden Pig & Roasted

Location: Tiong Bahru Food Centre, 30 Seng Poh Road, #02-67/68

Opening hours: 7am to 5pm daily except Mondays

Top photo from Philip Lim / FB