The Philippines to fully reopen for vaccinated tourists from most countries starting Feb. 10

The Philippines will reopen its borders to vaccinated foreign nationals from non-visa required countries starting Feb. 10, 2020, as reported by CNN Philippines.

Requirements

Aside from showing proof of their Covid-19 vaccination status, these travellers must hold passports valid for at least six months during their arrival.

They must also have a return or outbound ticket to their country of origin, or to the next country, they are going to.

According to CNN Philippines, all vaccinated travellers will no longer need to undergo mandatory facility quarantine upon arriving in the country.

However, they must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 48 hours before their departure.

They will also need to self-monitor for any symptoms for seven days upon arrival.

Citizens from over 150 countries can enter without a visa

This new announcement means that citizens from 157 countries who already enjoyed visa-free entry to the Philippines before the pandemic, will be allowed to enter the country again for short visits.

These countries are listed on the Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs' website.

It has been nearly two years since the Philippines closed its borders to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

The country initially wanted to reopen its borders on Dec. 1, 2021, but the plan was suspended due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

Top image by Charles Deluvio via Unsplash.