Thai man asks police lock him up for smoking marijuana but it's because his wife & mother keep quarrelling at home

A man in Thailand turned himself in to the police because he could not resolve an argument between his wife and his mother.

To ensure he does not go home, he admitted to smoking marijuana and asked the police to send him to a lockup.

According to Sin Chew, the problem-solving 35-year-old Thai man walked into a police station in the Nonthaburi province to admit that he had smoked marijuana.

He then asked to be taken to a cell.

The man appeared emotional at that time.

Subsequently, the man let on that he felt very helpless as his wife and mother were quarrelling at home and the entire issue started with him.

What man did that led to argument

The man had gone to a friend's newly opened tattoo shop to help with the painting, and was unable to get home at the time specified by his wife.

When he got home, his wife flew into a rage and scolded him and his family.

The man's mother who lived under the same roof heard the argument.

Mother-in-law and daughter-in-law then began to quarrel fiercely.

Caught between a rock and a hard place, or between the devil and deep blue sea, the man could not take one side or the other without destroying his own life.

To get out of his hairy predicament, he chose to run away from them, and went to drink and smoke marijuana alone.

He finally decided to ask the police to put him in jail.

Could not be arrested

But the police could not arrest him or bring any charges against him as there was no arrestable offence.

The police said his actions were insufficient for him to be sent to a lockup.

The best they could do was transfer him to a drug rehabilitation centre for treatment.

The police also promised the husband-son that they would send someone to his home to help mediate the relationship between his wife and mother.

After some persuasion by the police, the man returned home instead.

