Thailand allows cannabis to be grown at home

Households in Thailand can grow cannabis plants at home under a new rule, Reuters reported.

Current rule for crop: Not for commercial purposes

The ability to cultivate the herb comes after the narcotics board said it will remove cannabis from its drugs list.

To grow the crop at home, people have to notify their local government first.

However, cannabis grown at home cannot be used for commercial purposes without further licences.

The Thai food and drug regulator previously said homegrown cannabis should be used for medical purposes like traditional medicine.

Random inspections will be carried out.

Rule has not kicked in immediately

Currently, the new rule has not kicked in yet.

It must first be published in the official Royal Gazette and 120 days must then pass.

Meanwhile, the health ministry will present to parliament a separate draft bill on the legal, production and commercial use of cannabis, including guidelines on recreational use.

Thailand in 2018 became the first Southeast Asian country to legalise marijuana for medical use and research.

The move is a baby step in Thailand's plan to promote cannabis as a cash crop.

A third of Thais who are employed work in agriculture, according to the World Bank.

Punishments

Punishments have been proposed in the draft bill as well.

An individual can be fined up to 20,000 baht (S$815) for growing of cannabis without notifying the government.

The punishment for selling it without a licence is a fine of up to 300,000 baht (S$12,225) or three years in jail, or both.

Top photo via Unsplash