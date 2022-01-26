Back

Thailand allows cannabis to be grown at home

To be used for medical purposes initially.

Belmont Lay | January 26, 2022, 01:58 AM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Households in Thailand can grow cannabis plants at home under a new rule, Reuters reported.

Current rule for crop: Not for commercial purposes

The ability to cultivate the herb comes after the narcotics board said it will remove cannabis from its drugs list.

To grow the crop at home, people have to notify their local government first.

However, cannabis grown at home cannot be used for commercial purposes without further licences.

The Thai food and drug regulator previously said homegrown cannabis should be used for medical purposes like traditional medicine.

Random inspections will be carried out.

Rule has not kicked in immediately

Currently, the new rule has not kicked in yet.

It must first be published in the official Royal Gazette and 120 days must then pass.

Meanwhile, the health ministry will present to parliament a separate draft bill on the legal, production and commercial use of cannabis, including guidelines on recreational use.

Thailand in 2018 became the first Southeast Asian country to legalise marijuana for medical use and research.

The move is a baby step in Thailand's plan to promote cannabis as a cash crop.

A third of Thais who are employed work in agriculture, according to the World Bank.

Punishments

Punishments have been proposed in the draft bill as well.

An individual can be fined up to 20,000 baht (S$815) for growing of cannabis without notifying the government.

The punishment for selling it without a licence is a fine of up to 300,000 baht (S$12,225) or three years in jail, or both.

Top photo via Unsplash

St John's Island to have bicycle rental kiosk for 2 more years after successful trial

Feel the sea breeze.

January 25, 2022, 11:33 PM

5,996 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 25, 3,934 low-risk cases detected via ART

Mostly low-risk cases detected via ART.

January 25, 2022, 11:03 PM

Naomi Neo reveals she is adopted

Teary moments.

January 25, 2022, 10:08 PM

Important interests of both Indonesia & S'pore are met in Flight Information Region agreement: PM Lee

The agreement also provides Changi Airport with the opportunity to grow in the long term.

January 25, 2022, 08:17 PM

15 persons, aged 38 to 86, investigated for illegal gambling activities in Yishun & Marsiling

Cash amounting to more than S$500, two mobile phones and gambling related paraphernalia were seized.

January 25, 2022, 07:46 PM

S'pore undertaker urges people to vaccinate now, or else, they've a vested interest if you're not

Paggro.

January 25, 2022, 07:40 PM

SCDF deploys 40 firefighters to put out massive fire involving construction waste at Jalan Samulum

There were no reported injuries.

January 25, 2022, 06:47 PM

Nifty tips you need to know if you want to survive last-minute CNY preparations

Here’s how to retain your sanity amidst the festivities.

January 25, 2022, 06:44 PM

Tennis phenom Emma Raducanu spotted in S'pore

The 19-year-old Brit exited the Australian Open in the second round.

January 25, 2022, 06:33 PM

Indonesia prepared to talk about expanding bilateral VTL with S'pore to more destinations

PM Lee added that the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and Indonesia is not completely synchronised.

January 25, 2022, 06:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.