Back

Tesla outlet at Millenia Walk allows test drives along East Coast Parkway's scenic waterfront

First dedicated retail store in Southeast Asia.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 16, 2022, 08:11 AM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Tesla has opened its first dedicated retail store in Southeast Asia at Level 1 of Millenia Walk on Jan. 15.

Photo by Pontiac Land Group.

The retail store adds to the Tesla’s V3 Superchargers which first opened at Millenia Singapore in September 2021, the press release noted.

Photo by Pontiac Land Group.

Tesla test drive

Prospective Tesla buyers will be able to experience Model 3, a smaller, simpler, more affordable electric car by Tesla, at Millenia Walk.

They can also carry out test drives along the East Coast Parkway’s scenic waterfront, just three minutes away from this newly opened retail outlet.

Photo by Pontiac Land Group.

Tesla's retail store

Photo by Pontiac Land Group.

Address:Millenia Walk, 9 Raffles Blvd, #01-84, Singapore 039596

To request for a test drive, drivers must be 27 years of age or older, and hold a valid driver's license. You can book your test drive here.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

All images via Pontiac Land Group.

78% of 692 new Omicron cases confirmed on Jan. 15 are local

Three deaths reported today.

January 16, 2022, 07:24 AM

Lone baby civet found squeaking & covered in red ants at Holland Road

It's all okay now, baby.

January 16, 2022, 01:13 AM

Reform Party's Charles Yeo arrested for alleged criminal breach of trust & forgery

The police also categorically reject Yeo's claim that his arrest was "politically motivated".

January 16, 2022, 12:14 AM

9 sick, emaciated & injured dogs rescued from Lim Chu Kang kennels

Animal welfare groups will be putting up appeals for fosterers and donations.

January 16, 2022, 12:10 AM

Woman, 33, dies after falling onto walkway shelter in Boon Keng

Police investigations are ongoing.

January 15, 2022, 06:46 PM

Loh Kean Yew gets walkover win after ill opponent withdraws, enters India Open final

Good luck!

January 15, 2022, 06:20 PM

Woodlands residents spruce up HDB corridor with fortune god doll, lit money tree & other CNY decorations

They've been doing so since 2019.

January 15, 2022, 05:25 PM

Overflowing tray return stations at Jurong Point Kopitiam on Jan. 10 was due to unexpected manpower crunch

Monday's mess was an abnormality, cleaners told Mothership.

January 15, 2022, 05:15 PM

Asean to invite Myanmar's non-political representative to meetings until 'significant progress' made in Five-Point Consensus: PM Lee

PM Lee also said that there is a need for progress in the delivery of humanitarian assistance in Myanmar.

January 15, 2022, 05:09 PM

Comment: Sending e-angpows to loved ones is no less sincere than giving physical angpows or hampers

More environmentally-friendly.

January 15, 2022, 04:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.