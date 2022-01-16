Tesla outlet at Millenia Walk allows test drives along East Coast Parkway's scenic waterfront

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Tesla has opened its first dedicated retail store in Southeast Asia at Level 1 of Millenia Walk on Jan. 15.
The retail store adds to the Tesla’s V3 Superchargers which first opened at Millenia Singapore in September 2021, the press release noted.
Tesla test drive
Prospective Tesla buyers will be able to experience Model 3, a smaller, simpler, more affordable electric car by Tesla, at Millenia Walk.
They can also carry out test drives along the East Coast Parkway’s scenic waterfront, just three minutes away from this newly opened retail outlet.
Tesla's retail store
Address:Millenia Walk, 9 Raffles Blvd, #01-84, Singapore 039596
To request for a test drive, drivers must be 27 years of age or older, and hold a valid driver's license. You can book your test drive here.
All images via Pontiac Land Group.
