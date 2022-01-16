Tesla outlet at Millenia Walk allows test drives along East Coast Parkway's scenic waterfront

Tesla has opened its first dedicated retail store in Southeast Asia at Level 1 of Millenia Walk on Jan. 15.

The retail store adds to the Tesla’s V3 Superchargers which first opened at Millenia Singapore in September 2021, the press release noted.

Tesla test drive

Prospective Tesla buyers will be able to experience Model 3, a smaller, simpler, more affordable electric car by Tesla, at Millenia Walk.

They can also carry out test drives along the East Coast Parkway’s scenic waterfront, just three minutes away from this newly opened retail outlet.

Tesla's retail store

Address:Millenia Walk, 9 Raffles Blvd, #01-84, Singapore 039596

To request for a test drive, drivers must be 27 years of age or older, and hold a valid driver's license. You can book your test drive here.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

All images via Pontiac Land Group.