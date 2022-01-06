Temasek Foundation giving out free reusable masks via vending machines from Jan. 10 - 23, 2022

From Jan. 10 to 23, 2022, Temasek Foundation will be offering a MaskPure™ AIR+ reusable mask to each Singapore resident.

The water-repellent mask can be rinsed once a week or when dirty.

Effective up to 30 weeks

The antimicrobial mask has an N95 filtration middle layer with a Particle Filtration Efficiency (PFE) of >95 per cent.

It is effective at that PFE for up to 30 weeks when rinsed weekly.

After 30 rinses, the mask can continue to be used as an ordinary mask or used with other masks for added protection.

According to a press release from Temasek Foundation, it is more breathable than standard N95 filters and remains breathable even after repeated rinsing.

They are only available in new M and L sizes.

Available at almost 1,000 vending machines

The mask can be collected at any #StayMasked vending machines located island-wide.

Residents will be required to bring along their government-issued IDs or manually key in their ID numbers to collect the masks.

There are almost 1,000 of these vending machines that can be found in community centres/clubs, Residents' Committee (RC) centres, select bus interchanges, select recreation centres for migrant workers, Plaza Singapore and Temasek Shophouse.

You can find the full list of locations here.

From Jan. 10

Collection will start on Jan. 10 at 10am and ends on Jan. 23 at 11:59pm.

Temasek Foundation added that there is "sufficient stock" of free masks, therefore there is no need to rush.

Additional masks can be ordered online at S$13 each.

Top image from Fiona Tan and Temasek Foundation.

