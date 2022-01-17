Telegram is down for a lot of people again

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
After close to two months since its last major disruption, Telegram is down again.
The "Downdetector" site showed a spike in outages at around 10:15pm Singapore time.
By around 11pm, around 7,000 users from around the world reported instances of outages.
From Twitter, the service appears to be down for regions such as Indonesia, India, Myanmar, Taiwan, Australia, Germany, and the U.S..
#telegramdown https://t.co/0pEyQIReI5— Ei2ChanMyae (@eieichanmyae22) January 17, 2022
Telegram down in india— MEMES 2022 (@ConnectWithCri1) January 17, 2022
Users be like #Taggedhele#Telegram #telegramdown pic.twitter.com/tJtEEv8lOY
telegram down ???#cybersecurity #Telegram #telegramdown #Linux pic.twitter.com/q5AIyIWtdq— 0x3n0 (@0x3n0) January 17, 2022
上來查看災情⋯#telegramdown pic.twitter.com/cHf5UXw6qB— yhc (@r_o_o_t_c) January 17, 2022
By around 11:30pm, Telegram access was restored for some users, although there were still noticeable lag issues.
At the time of writing, Telegram on Twitter has not addressed the matter yet.
This is a developing story.
Follow and listen to our podcast here
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.