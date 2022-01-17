Back

Telegram is down for a lot of people again

Ugh.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 17, 2022, 11:37 PM

After close to two months since its last major disruption, Telegram is down again.

The "Downdetector" site showed a spike in outages at around 10:15pm Singapore time.

By around 11pm, around 7,000 users from around the world reported instances of outages.

From Twitter, the service appears to be down for regions such as Indonesia, India, Myanmar, Taiwan, Australia, Germany, and the U.S..

By around 11:30pm, Telegram access was restored for some users, although there were still noticeable lag issues.

At the time of writing, Telegram on Twitter has not addressed the matter yet.

This is a developing story.

