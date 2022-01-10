Man, 19, rides m'cycle without licence, girlfriend, 17, rides pillion, both die in Jurong West crash

A 19-year-old man and his 17-year-old girlfriend died after the motorcycle they were on hit a kerb and crashed into two trees while making a turn in Jurong West in the day.

The man was riding without a licence.

The pair were believed to have been on their way to buy food that day.

According to the state coroner's hearing to determine the nature of the crash, the July 16, 2021 incident has since been ruled as a "road traffic misadventure", The Straits Times reported.

What happened

The motorcyclist, Rafie Sherman Abdullah Tan, 19, was using another person's rented vehicle, but it was not mentioned during the state coroner findings on Jan. 7, 2022 how did that happen, ST reported.

The young man's girlfriend, Nor Ayuni Abdullah, 17, was riding pillion along Jurong West Central 1 when the accident occurred at around 3.40pm.

Upon impact, the young couple were flung off the bike.

Both suffered multiple injuries.

The girl, Ayuni, died about two hours after the crash.

Tan passed away from his injuries three days later.

Couple were living together

Ayuni's mother said both Tan and her daughter were working at a warehouse in Jalan Buroh near Jurong Port Road.

The two were riding to buy some food during a break at work.

Since April 2021, the couple had been living at the woman's house.

Not speeding

State Coroner Adam Nakhoda said he found the motorcyclist's inexperience as a contributing factor in the loss of control of the vehicle.

His finding was that there was no evidence to suggest that Tan was speeding, and that there were no oil patch or environmental factors that could have caused the loss of control of the bike.

The traffic police were unable to estimate the exact speed of the motorcycle.

Closed-circuit television footage showed that there were no vehicles seen travelling ahead or beside the motorcycle before the accident occurred.

The state coroner also said the tragedy was a timely reminder of the importance of obtaining the requisite driving licence.

The identity of the person who had rented the motorcycle was not disclosed.

Follow and listen to our podcast here