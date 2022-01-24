Back

Hidden gem: Massive toy store in Tampines industrial area near IKEA sells educational toys

Rated 5 stars after 342 Google reviews.

Belmont Lay | January 24, 2022, 04:07 PM

Do you have young children? Do they want toys?

You're in luck, especially if you live in the east of Singapore.

Hidden gem: Toy store near IKEA Tampines

T For Toys, a gigantic toy store located at the industrial area near Tampines IKEA -- and hidden in plain sight -- has been selling early childhood educational toys.

But not many people are aware of the store's existence because of its location at [email protected] -- even though it has been around for years.

via Google Maps

A mother recently posted photos of the store on Facebook on Jan. 20, 2022, which has been widely circulated as people were surprised to see a well-stocked toy store that is not Toys"R"Us.

The post read: "If you have little ones at home, need to get a gift or teachers looking for encouragement rewards, do check them out if you are around the area. They only accept e-payment and parking is just right outside the shop."

Highly rated Google reviews

A look at the Google reviews for T For Toys store, some as far back as three years ago, shows the store highly rated and highly recommended by customers.

Among the various reasons stated were the friendly staff, curation of toys, cheap prices, abundance of choices, and a good place for surprises as the quantity and variety of educational toys has been staggering.

The family-friendly setting is also another reason for the positive reviews, as families are exploring Singapore more and looking for new places to bring their children on their next excursion.

Directions on how to get to T For Toys can be found on the store's website.

T For Toys is located in the same area as New Ubin Seafood, Novena Furniture and Star Living Furniture Gallery.

Those on the lookout for new places to spend time at can find details of T For Toys below:

Address: 18 Tampines Industrial Crescent, #01-02A Space @ Tampines

Opening hours:

Mon to Fri: 12pm to 6pm

Sat & Sun: 12pm to 7pm

