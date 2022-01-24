Loyal customer who finds fresh-looking cockroach in Tampines porridge decides to support Hougang outlet instead

A diner in Singapore is remaining loyal to his preferred porridge establishment despite finding a juicy cockroach in his meal.

Kieron Goh warned others of his find via Facebook page Complaint Singapore, which appears to be the nation's de facto feedback portal.

Goh had purchased his porridge on Jan. 23 from Sin Heng Kee in Tampines.

According to the customer, he patronises the stall every weekend as it was a favourite of his mum's, typically buying two portions at one go.

However, Goh said he was "shocked and disappointed" with Sin Heng Kee after his most recent experience.

Unearthed by stirring

The cockroach was discovered by accident, while Goh was stirring his porridge as he had added a few extra ingredients of his own, such as fish skin, egg whites, and chilli padi.

"If not it could have easily ended up in my mouth without noticing at all," he added.

While Goh's mother did not find an insect in her portion, they decided that it was better not to consume it at all, as the porridge likely came from the same pot.

Although Goh initially wanted to "forget about it" and cease patronage at the stall, he eventually made a return trip to show them his discovery.

"Mainly because they might continue their carelessness and affect others as well," he explained in his post.

The customer added:

"I am still a fan of this porridge in fact I think it's one of the best in sg easily. But definitely not buying anymore from the Tampines branch again. Still supporting the Hougang branch and hope this message will be a meaningful one to all."

Quite well formed

One who has been reading about the spate of cockroaches found in meals might notice that this particular critter has largely retained its form.

In contrast, cockroaches that have ostensibly been through the cooking process appear either curled or shrivelled up, sometimes with a slightly less opaque sheen.

This could indicate that the cockroach had crawled or fallen in only after the porridge has been cooked.

Sin Heng Kee responds

In the comments section of Goh's post, a self-designated spokesperson for Sin Heng Kee apologised to Goh and said that they would do better.

However, she also asked for Goh to be "fair" before commenting, as it is unlikely for the insect to remain intact if it had gone through its rigorous cooking process.

The spokesperson added that their kitchen is sprayed with a chemical every two days so that no creature would have a chance to grow to such size.

When reached, Sin Heng Kee told Mothership that the commenter was the owner's wife at the Tampines outlet.

In response to another commenter on their own page, Sin Heng Kee said that they are aware of the incident and have contacted the "person in charge."

The social media manager also took pains to disassociate themselves with the Tampines branch, clarifying that the Yishun and Hougang branches are not affiliated with it business-wise and that the stall owners are merely linked by their ancestors.

