ICA officers find sweets infused with cannabis inside parcel, 24-year-old S'porean woman arrested

Investigations are ongoing.

Syahindah Ishak | January 24, 2022, 03:13 PM

A 24-year-old Singaporean woman was arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for suspected drug-related offences.

She was arrested after Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers foiled an attempt to smuggle about 7g of cannabis and cannabis products in a parcel on Jan. 20, 2022.

Parcel contained cannabis

According to a CNB press release, in the morning of Jan. 20, ICA officers at the Parcel Post Section noticed anomalies in the scanned images of the parcel while performing a screening.

The parcel was declared as cosmetic products.

Upon further checks, a total of about 7g of cannabis, sweets believed to have been infused with cannabis, and vaporisers containing cannabis extracts were found inside the parcel.

Image courtesy of CNB.

Image courtesy of CNB.

Image courtesy of CNB.

ICA immediately alerted CNB for action.

24-year-old woman arrested on the same day

In a follow-up operation conducted on the same day, CNB officers arrested the 24-year-old Singaporean woman in the vicinity of Upper East Coast Road.

24 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps and two vaporisers containing cannabis extracts were further seized.

Investigations into the suspect’s drug activities are ongoing, said CNB.

The sale of cannabis and/or products containing cannabis may be allowed in some countries, but cannabis is a Class A controlled drug listed under Singapore’s Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA) in Singapore.

The consumption, possession, trafficking, import or export of any controlled drugs, including cannabis and cannabis products, is an offence under the MDA.

Top images courtesy of CNB.

