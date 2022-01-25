Back

St John's Island to have bicycle rental kiosk for 2 more years after successful trial

Feel the sea breeze.

Ashley Tan | January 25, 2022, 11:33 PM

Those who plan to explore the Southern Islands of Singapore can do so via bicycles, as there will soon be a permanent bicycle rental kiosk there.

The kiosk will be located on St John's Island for two years.

Positive feedback from six-month trial

A bicycle rental trial was previously launched by one of Sentosa's business establishments, GoGreen, on the island in March 2021.

Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) told Mothership that the trial, which ran till September 2021 after a 90-day extension, has seen positive guest feedback.

During the trial, bicycles cost S$30/pax for a rental that lasts five hours.

The kiosk also rented out two-wheel step pedals and beach tents.

Considering the positive response, SDC is now working with the Singapore Land Authority (SLA), which manages the Southern Islands, on the implementation of a bicycle kiosk on St John’s Island for another two years.

The new kiosk will be located around 400m away from the jetty on St John's Island. Those taking the ferry from Sentosa Cove will arrive at Seringat Jetty, which is 1km away from the kiosk.

The tender process for the kiosk is currently ongoing, and SDC stated that there will be greater clarity about the kiosk after the operator is on board.

The appointed operator will be allowed to sell canned and bottled drinks, but not alcoholic drinks. It will also not be allowed to rent or sell any motorised mobility devices and portable barbecue pits, reported The New Paper.

Sustainable experiences on the Southern Islands

The bicycle rental kiosk is part of Sentosa's sustainability advocacy and education efforts under the Sustainable Sentosa strategic roadmap, which was unveiled in September 2021.

Such "low-carbon leisure experiences" to be launched in the Southern Islands will help visitors appreciate the islands' rich flora and fauna.

Aside from sustainable accommodation on the islands, visitors will also experience greater convenience with a new public ferry jetty connecting Sentosa Cove Village to the Southern Islands.

The public ferry service at the jetty has been up and running since October 21, on Fridays, weekends and public holidays.

Top photo by wong yewfa / Google Maps and Fawaz K / Google Maps  

