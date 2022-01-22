Back

S'pore TikTokers advertising themselves for 'rent' during CNY & Valentine's Day in recent trend

Very creative.

Alfie Kwa | January 22, 2022, 11:23 AM

There are two celebrations coming up in February – Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day.

As part of a new TikTok trend, some people have taken to the platform saying that they are available "for rent" as a stand-in partner during these period.

The dating experience

One TikToker, username cold.by, said that he's available on Feb. 2 and Feb. 14.

@cold.by im very serious on tiktok #fyp #tiktoksg ♬ original sound - 𝖰𝖴𝖤𝖤𝖭

He provides a range of activities at different prices from offering to send the person McDonald's breakfast in bed (S$50) to "[convincing] your mom you finally found a non-toxic guy (S$5000)".

Other activities including a first date Instagram story, hand-holding at Gardens By The Bay and cute couple pictures.

Other TikTokers are posting similar videos as well.

TikToker, @matz.c, created an even more extensive list of services for Feb. 1, 2 and 14.

The charges range from S$20 to S$5000.

For S$2000, he said he will officially start dating the girl and make it known on his Instagram account by adding her handle in his bio.

@matz.c my paynow in bio #fyp #tiktoksg inspired by @cold.by ♬ Material Girl (Bass Boosted) - Saucy Santana

Chinese New Year dates

Among other offers, @matz.c has one dedicated to Chinese New Year called the "CNY special".

For S$488, he will pay his respects to the girl's grandparents and parents during the new year. He'll even read out eight auspicious phrases in Chinese.

He's offering a meet the parent's package for S$1000 where he'll attend the girl's reunion dinner celebration and "lou the yusheng" with her parents.

He goes on to say that he'll even "play peekaboo with your baby cousin, debate politics with your uncles, hold your hand, kiss you on the forehead and cover you with my jacket when you feel cold".

Another TikToker, username _wayneee_,  wrote that he is available for S$50 for Chinese New Year.

@_wayneee_ im srs #fyp #tiktoksg #cny ♬ Polaroid Love - ENHYPEN

With S$50, he'll pose as a boyfriend, drive his date around for Chinese New Year visiting and even play blackjack, poker and mahjong.

He's also offering to take nice "outfit of the day" pictures for the girl, amongst other things.

Another TikTok, @f0xypony, also made a very similar offer for Feb. 2 at a much higher price:

@f0xypony #cny #tiktoksg ♬ Pretty Girl - Clairo

This trend of advertising oneself as a date for special occasions is not new. In past years, there have been instances of similar social media posts, mostly done in jest.

Top images via f0xypony, cold.by and _wayneee_'s TikTok. 

