SPF warns public of fake SMSes sent by scammers who pretend to be the police

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has put out an advisory to warn members of the public about fake SMSes where scammers spoof the SMS header.

Scammers message victim pretending to be SPF

In one case, the receiver of the SMS was the victim of a loan scam who had provided his personal particulars and bank account details for the application of loans.

He was asked to transfer money to make payment for administrative or transfer fees, before a loan could be disbursed to him.

While waiting for his loan approval, he received a fake SMS with the header "SPF".

The message indicated that he was under supposedly investigation for money laundering offences and was instructed to contact the investigation officer listed in the SMS for further information.

SPF clarified that none of these messages were sent by the police force.

Verify via hotline

SPF further advised members of the public to always verify the authenticity of the information by contacting the relevant government agencies through their official hotline.

Should you receive a similar SMS, you can verify such information through the Police hotline at 1800-255-0000.

The police added that licensed moneylenders are not allowed to solicit for loans via text messages, phone calls or social media platforms, are required to meet the borrower in person, and will not ask a loan applicant to make any payment before the disbursement of a loan.

Furthermore, the business address of each licensed moneylender is published on the Ministry of Law’s Registry of Moneylenders website at https://rom.mlaw.gov.sg/information-for-borrowers/list-of-licensed-moneylenders-in-singapore/

If you have information related to such crimes, please call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit it online.

Top images by Christian Wiediger/Unsplash and SPF.