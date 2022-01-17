Mother uses son as sponge to absorb sea lion's wild splashes at S'pore Zoo

A young boy put his body in between a sea lion and a woman at the Singapore Zoo recently.

A video of the young lad's heroism was put up on Facebook.

It showed the boy acting as a shield and a sponge for all the water being splashed by the sea lion into the crowd.

The other audience members, which included other young children, sat in their seats in awe at the boy's sacrifice.

The woman holding him, believed to be the boy's mother, ducked her head down behind the boy who squirmed each time water was splashed in his direction.

The woman and boy were seated dead centre in front of the stage in the epic splash zone.

And the sea lion did not hold back when commanded by the trainer to let rip.

Part of performance

The exuberant sea lion is a performer at the Splash Safari show at the Singapore Zoo.

As the name of the show suggests, the audience going to watch a performance are expected to get wet -- if they are prepared to be seated in the first few rows of the auditorium.

As part of the performance, the sea lions are trained to perform tricks, such as balance a ball on the nose and glide through water.

The description of the show on the Singapore Zoo website said: "Our adorable performer is sure to leave a lasting impression, as well as get you thinking about how we can all do our part to save the ocean."

Reactions to the video were unanimously in support of children getting the full dose of the Singapore Zoo experience.

This is mainly because children at this boy's age can still be told what to do and then they grow up too fast.