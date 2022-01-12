S'porean woman, 34, takes in runaway girl, 16, prostitutes her over 4 months via Locanto listings

A 34-year-old Singaporean woman took in a 16-year-old girl, who was a virgin, and prostituted her over four months.

The girl had run away from a shelter.

All the money she earned from servicing men were handed over to the older woman, who worked as a prostitute.

The victim was only given an allowance even though she was made to provide sexual services to five or six men a day between December 2018 and March 2019.

The accused was sentenced to three years' jail on Jan. 10.

She did not have a lawyer.

She cannot be named due to a court order protecting the identity of the girl.

She had pleaded guilty to

- one count of intentionally aiding multiple men to obtain the sexual services of the victim,

- one count of instigating someone to destroy electronic records that contained evidence against her

- one count of indecent behaviour in a public place

- two counts of breaching the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act

Six other charges were considered during sentencing.

How girl knew woman

The teen girl had run away from a children's home on July 3, 2018, court documents showed.

The accused got to know the girl through her goddaughter.

The victim resided with the accused in a Chai Chee flat starting from September 2018.

There were a few other women in the flat and they called the accused "mama".

The accused bought the women necessities and food.

Sexual services advertised

Between December 2018 and April 2019, the accused advertised the victim's provision of sexual services on classifieds website Locanto.

The woman listed the girl as 21 years old even though she knew the teen was only 16.

She sent prospective clients the photos of the victim and arranged for them to meet.

The woman accompanied the girl to hotels, and some of the services were rendered in the Chai Chee flat.

The sexual services, sometimes without the use of condoms, cost S$100 for 30 minutes, S$200 for an hour and S$500 for two hours.

The victim earned up to S$700 a day for about five months.

The accused slapped the minor over a dispute with a customer and disagreements with sexual services provided.

In April 2019, the police were called after the victim returned to the welfare home.

She had consumed drugs and the provision of her sexual services came to light.

How accused was caught

The accused reported for her urine test with the Central Narcotics Bureau on May 13, 2019, Yahoo News reported.

A police officer told her she would be interviewed regarding a prostitution case involving the minor.

The accused did not have her handphone with her at that time, Yahoo News added.

She told another woman, who was also reporting for her urine test, to tell a third woman who had her phone to uninstall a chat app from the phone.

The instruction was to install another chat app as substitute.

The accused also instructed the third woman to delete the messages on her Locanto and her Internet browsing history.

The accused was arrested in May 2019.

Woman broke Covid-19 rules to carry out prostitution work

In April 2020, the woman provided sexual services at a staircase landing and breached Covid-19 rules twice during the circuit breaker, which lasted from April 7 to June 1, 2020, when non-essential meeting were forbidden.

The accused met the paying customer at the staircase landing of her HDB block on April 29, 2020, Yahoo News reported.

The man paid S$180 and engaged in sexual acts.

However, the man was unable to perform sexually.

The accused asked him to return an hour later and made the man pay her S$50 for a time extension.

The two met again at a staircase landing.

But the man was unable to perform sexually.

A resident then called the police at about 11pm.

The report said a Chinese man in black shirt and shorts was “hiding” around her flat, Yahoo News reported.

The woman heard the sounds of the police arriving and told the man to leave, as she was still engaged in providing services to him.

The man was stopped by the police as he left.

The woman avoided the authorities and returned to her flat.

She later changed her contact number and deleted the post on Locanto.

What judge said

The Straits Times reported that the judge called the accused a mastermind, and Yahoo News highlighted that the judge noted the accused's role with regards to the extent of her operations by putting up advertisements, liaising with customers, and accompanying the victim to various locations.

The judge also said the accused had put the victim at risk of unwanted pregnancies, and noted that the victim was a virgin.

For abetting a man to obtain sexual services of a minor, the woman could have been jailed for up to seven years and fined.

