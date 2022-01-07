Sentosa's S.E.A. Aquarium rebranding to S'pore Oceanarium in 2024, to be 3 times larger

One of Sentosa's many attractions will soon see a major revamp.

The S.E.A. Aquarium, home to over 100,000 marine animals from over 1,000 species, will be rebranded as the Singapore Oceanarium (SGO).

The current aquarium will be expanded to more than three times its size, and the SGO is expected to be completed in end-2024, RWS shared in response to Mothership's queries.

More immersive

The SGO is envisioned as a first-class centre for marine biodiversity education and research, conservation and restoration of vulnerable marine organisms and habitats.

"It aims to inspire change and drive action to protect the oceans through the experiences it offers," RWS said.

The content it offers will be larger in scale and depth than the S.E.A. Aquarium and will be enhanced through "state-of-the-art digital innovation and interactive technology".

Visitors will be educated on the evolution of marine creatures, the different oceanic zones such as the unexplored deep ocean, and Singapore's unique coastal ecosystems through "immersive and multi-sensory story-telling".

SGO also intends to engage the community through seminars and workshops from its explorers in-residence and visiting scientists.

Aquarium will not be closed for renovation

In the lead-up to the opening of the SGO, the S.E.A. Aquarium will remain open to visitors.

The aquarium's Dolphin Island will also continue to be part of the new SGO and contribute to Singapore's marine conservation research and education.

With the recent funding of S$10 million to set up a Living Laboratory with the National University of Singapore, RWS hopes that the SGO will transform into a "thriving hub" for marine conservation.

Related stories

Top photo courtesy of RWS