Singapore Flyer suspended due to technical issue

The Singapore Flyer has stopped turning as flight operations have been suspended due to a "technical issue".

The suspension, undertaken as a "precautionary measure", was announced by the operator on Jan. 19.

Straco Leisure said the technical issue was detected during a routine maintenance inspection.

It did not specify what it was.

A Singapore Flyer spokesperson did not say when operations will resume, only that it is working round the clock with a specialist professional engineer.

"We are working closely with the Building and Construction Authority to conduct the necessary inspection, repairs and rectification works. In the meantime, all flights will continue to be suspended," Straco Leisure said in a statement.

The Singapore Flyer spokesperson added: "We seek the understanding and patience of our guests and partners and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Visitors who have booked tickets during this down time can visit the Singapore Flyer's website to register to reschedule their trip.

Those who used SingapoRediscovers Vouchers or third-party booking platforms can contact their booking agent directly.

But not everything at the Singapore Flyer is closed.

Time Capsule, an attraction based on the "Singapore Story", as well as shops and restaurants at the Singapore Flyer's terminal building remain open.

