S'pore siblings revamp house with newly-painted walls & aircon to surprise parents returning from staycay

A TikToker and her siblings renovated the master bedroom, living room and kitchen as a surprise to their parents.

The TikToker, username 8cheesetofu, posted two videos about the surprise last week that has gained almost 90,000 views in total so far.

@8cheesetofu Sent our parents off to their staycation so that we could do a surprise revamp of their living and masterbed room, it was kinda tricky but so worth it. Gotta thank everyone of my siblings and in laws for making this possible within 3 days! ❤️ ♬ janji putih - im her

Surprise home makeover

The TikToker, her siblings and in-laws came together to complete the renovations while their parents were on a staycation for three days.

In her two-part video, the group was seen moving furniture around like their couch, shelf and wardrobe and even fixed up new ones.

They also decluttered and cleaned up various parts of the house.

In the kitchen, two of them were seen taking cutlery off the shelves and into a bag before sorting them back neatly.

They also painted the walls in the living room from lime green to a cream-white coat.

On top of that, they hired contractors to install an air conditioner in the master bedroom and fixed an electric lock on their front door.

Parent's reaction

The TikToker captured her parents' reactions as they walked through the doors and noticed the new changes to their living room.

Her mother said jokingly: "Did I move to a new house?"

As her father entered, he took a look around and said: "Eh, the house was painted?"

They then checked out their room, and to their surprise, an air conditioning unit was installed while they were away.

Shocked, her dad said: "Dear God, there's aircon too? Are you serious?"

The TikToker added, however, that they weren't able to complete the master bedroom in time for the surprise.

She also captured her parent's reaction to the changes in the kitchen, where their pots and pans were sorted out while they were away.

In the video, the dad can be seen giving a thumbs up to the newly organised space.

However, it seems like someone might have to get used to the changed environment.

The TikToker added: "Ayah (Father) loved the idea of decluttering the kitchen as well because Ibu (Mother) somehow likes to keep many many stuff."

One netizen pointed out the mother's reaction to the decluttered kitchen as she looked at the space while scratching her head.

The TikToker laughed and said that her siblings noticed their mother's reaction as well.

Top images via 8cheesetofu/TikTok.