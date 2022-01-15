Back

Sengkang Korean BBQ stall lets you eat for free if you hang on pull-up bar for 100 seconds

100-second bar hang challenge.

Belmont Lay | January 15, 2022, 03:56 AM

Can you do a lot of pull-ups? Can you hang from the pull-up bar effortlessly?

If so, you can eat a Korean BBQ meal for free in Sengkang any time in the months of January and February 2022.

Hang from pull-up bar challenge

Michin Korean BBQ n Hotpot at Block 473 Fernvale Street in Sengkang has launched a challenge for diners to hang on the pull-up bar for 100 seconds.

The unorthodox promotion is held right smack inside the coffee shop.

To demonstrate it can even be done, a stall personnel hung from the bar for slightly more than 100 seconds on video.

Terms and conditions

The challenge is open to both males and females.

The terms and conditions state that a minimum of two paying adults per table is needed to qualify for the challenge.

However, for those who cannot meet the full 100 seconds, there is a tier 2 reward where the longest timing below 100 seconds will win a prize as well.

What's the catch? The bar spins.

As always, for these sorts of challenges, there is always a catch.

The pull-up bar is, in fact, not stationary as it spins.

In a separate TikTok video, the stall personnel could be seen slipping off the pull-up bar.

@michinbbqnhotpot #100secondchallenge #fyp #foryoupage #bbqfood #fitness ♬ 男儿当自强(황비홍) - 林子祥

And when he did so, the bar spun.

Such an effect will make slipping off the bar much easier once your grip falls from your palm to only your fingers.

The Korean BBQ stall also forbids the use of the cross grip, where one hand is facing outwards and the other hand is facing towards you.

The force exerted by two hands while utilising the cross grip will naturally negate the spin of the bar.

And this effect has been documented and dissected on YouTube as the pull-up bar challenge is hugely popular overseas as a carnival game.

Previous challenge

And this is not the first time the Sengkang BBQ stall is capitalising on the chin-up bar.

The stall previously offered a challenge in end-November 2021 that allowed male diners to eat for free if they did 15 pull-ups consecutively, and for female diners to eat for free if they did 10 pull-ups consecutive.

The men's record was 37 pull-ups.

@michinbbqnhotpot ok another new record... so far got @seanwithoutthea 32, @kieran.lee 35 and this new guy 37. let vote who should be the champions for now. #fyp #foryoupage #pullupchallenge #fitness #bbqfood ♬ Spartan - MIDI Monstaz

At least one woman managed to meet the 10 pull-ups mark.

@michinbbqnhotpot I am sure not many man here can do 10 like her lol #fyp #foryoupage #fitness #koreanfood #bbqfood #pullupchallenge ♬ AIN'T GONNA STOP - Carol Kay

Michin Korean BBQ N Hotpot

473 Fernvale Street #01-05, Singapore 790473

Opening hours: 5pm to 10:30pm

All media via Michin Korean BBQ and Hotpot

