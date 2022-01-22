Back

Primary school kid in S'pore falls out of car after driver moves off as he was alighting

Several took issue with the fact that the driver did not appear to get out of the vehicle to check on the kid.

Jean Chien Tay | January 22, 2022, 05:06 PM

In a video shared by the page ROADS.sg on Facebook, a school kid was seen falling to the ground after the driver began driving away as the kid was alighting.

The incident took place outside Anderson Primary School.

Arriving at the school in a Volkswagen, the boy opened the door to get out of the car. Before he could plant his feet on the ground, the driver of the car began driving forward.

The kid lost his balance and tumbled out of the car.

He remained on the ground for a couple of seconds before getting back on his feet and picking up his schoolbag.

A traffic marshall at the school then approached the boy and appeared to exchange a few words with the boy and the driver.

Subsequently, the marshall closed the door of the vehicle as the boy made his way into the school.

The driver was not seen alighting from the vehicle at any point.

Some commenters poke fun at the incident

A commenter appeared to poke fun at the situation, saying that the driver couldn't wait to drop off their kid.

Another user joked that the driver took the word "drop-off point" literally.

Meanwhile, several commenters seemed to take issue with the fact that the driver did not get out of the vehicle to check on the boy.

Top image via ROADS.sg/Facebook

